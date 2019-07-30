Soligenix Inc. (SNGX) and Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) Comparing side by side

Soligenix Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) and Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Soligenix Inc. 1 4.17 N/A -0.79 0.00 Immunic Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -34.26 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Soligenix Inc. and Immunic Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Soligenix Inc. and Immunic Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Soligenix Inc. 0.00% -160.1% -95.2% Immunic Inc. 0.00% -235.3% -182.3%

Volatility and Risk

Soligenix Inc.’s current beta is 1.21 and it happens to be 21.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Immunic Inc. has beta of 3.91 which is 291.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Soligenix Inc. is 2.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.5. The Current Ratio of rival Immunic Inc. is 7 and its Quick Ratio is has 7. Immunic Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Soligenix Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Soligenix Inc. and Immunic Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 22.5% and 1.9%. Insiders owned 0.3% of Soligenix Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Immunic Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Soligenix Inc. 12.74% 0.05% -8.37% -24.45% -49.98% -3.37% Immunic Inc. -10.99% -55.02% 34.55% -17.53% -95.4% 45.6%

For the past year Soligenix Inc. had bearish trend while Immunic Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Soligenix Inc. beats Immunic Inc.

Soligenix, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, BioTherapeutics and Vaccines/BioDefense. The BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301, a photodynamic therapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and proprietary formulations of oral beclomethasone 17,21-dipropionate for the prevention/treatment of gastrointestinal (GI) disorders characterized by severe inflammation, including pediatric CrohnÂ’s disease and acute radiation enteritis. This segment also offers SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat oral mucositis in head and neck cancer. The Vaccines/BioDefense segment is involved in the development of RiVax, a ricin toxin vaccine candidate, which has completed Phase IB clinical trial for the treatment of vaccine against ricin toxin poisoning; VeloThrax, an anthrax vaccine candidate; OrbeShield, a GI acute radiation syndrome (GI ARS) therapeutic candidate, which is in pre-clinical stage to treat therapeutics against GI ARS; and SGX943, a melioidosis therapeutic candidate that is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of melioidosis. Its vaccines are supported by its ThermoVax, a heat stabilization technology. The company was formerly known as DOR BioPharma, Inc. and changed its name to Soligenix, Inc. in 2009. Soligenix, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.