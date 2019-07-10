Soligenix Inc. (SNGX) and GTx Inc. (NASDAQ:GTXI) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Soligenix Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) and GTx Inc. (NASDAQ:GTXI), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Soligenix Inc. 1 3.08 N/A -0.79 0.00 GTx Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.67 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Soligenix Inc. and GTx Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Soligenix Inc. and GTx Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Soligenix Inc. 0.00% -160.1% -95.2% GTx Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Soligenix Inc. has a 1.21 beta, while its volatility is 21.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, GTx Inc.’s 143.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.43 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Soligenix Inc. is 2.5 while its Current Ratio is 2.5. Meanwhile, GTx Inc. has a Current Ratio of 12.4 while its Quick Ratio is 12.4. GTx Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Soligenix Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 22.5% of Soligenix Inc. shares and 28.2% of GTx Inc. shares. Soligenix Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.3%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 17.7% of GTx Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Soligenix Inc. 12.74% 0.05% -8.37% -24.45% -49.98% -3.37% GTx Inc. -10.34% -12.61% 6.34% -32.9% -94.03% 33.33%

For the past year Soligenix Inc. has -3.37% weaker performance while GTx Inc. has 33.33% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors GTx Inc. beats Soligenix Inc.

Soligenix, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, BioTherapeutics and Vaccines/BioDefense. The BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301, a photodynamic therapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and proprietary formulations of oral beclomethasone 17,21-dipropionate for the prevention/treatment of gastrointestinal (GI) disorders characterized by severe inflammation, including pediatric CrohnÂ’s disease and acute radiation enteritis. This segment also offers SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat oral mucositis in head and neck cancer. The Vaccines/BioDefense segment is involved in the development of RiVax, a ricin toxin vaccine candidate, which has completed Phase IB clinical trial for the treatment of vaccine against ricin toxin poisoning; VeloThrax, an anthrax vaccine candidate; OrbeShield, a GI acute radiation syndrome (GI ARS) therapeutic candidate, which is in pre-clinical stage to treat therapeutics against GI ARS; and SGX943, a melioidosis therapeutic candidate that is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of melioidosis. Its vaccines are supported by its ThermoVax, a heat stabilization technology. The company was formerly known as DOR BioPharma, Inc. and changed its name to Soligenix, Inc. in 2009. Soligenix, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

GTx, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecules for the treatment of breast and prostate cancer, and other medical conditions. It focuses on the development of selective androgen receptor modulators (SARMs) for the treatment of breast cancer, stress urinary incontinence (SUI), and Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD); and selective androgen receptor degraders (SARDs) to treat progressive castration-resistant prostate cancer (CRPC). The companyÂ’s lead SARM candidate is the enobosarm GTx-024, a Phase II open-label proof-of-concept clinical trial for patients with advanced androgen receptor (AR) positive triple-negative breast cancer; and estrogen receptor positive and AR positive advanced breast cancer, as well as postmenopausal women with SUI. GTx, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.