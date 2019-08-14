Soligenix Inc. (SNGX) and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Soligenix Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Soligenix Inc. 1 3.98 N/A -0.61 0.00 Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 9 11.22 N/A -4.50 0.00

Demonstrates Soligenix Inc. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Soligenix Inc. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Soligenix Inc. 0.00% -139.2% -82.8% Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.9% -44.4%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.3 beta means Soligenix Inc.’s volatility is 30.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.56 beta and it is 156.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Soligenix Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.2 while its Quick Ratio is 2.2. On the competitive side is, Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. which has a 10.4 Current Ratio and a 10.4 Quick Ratio. Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Soligenix Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Soligenix Inc. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Soligenix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 325.53% and its consensus target price is $24.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Soligenix Inc. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 22.4% and 82.5% respectively. 14.1% are Soligenix Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 1.9% are Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Soligenix Inc. 3.2% 79.17% 81.69% 43.33% 7.5% 50% Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. -3.58% -19.02% -53.29% -54.74% -66.02% -45.05%

For the past year Soligenix Inc. had bullish trend while Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. beats Soligenix Inc.

Soligenix, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, BioTherapeutics and Vaccines/BioDefense. The BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301, a photodynamic therapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and proprietary formulations of oral beclomethasone 17,21-dipropionate for the prevention/treatment of gastrointestinal (GI) disorders characterized by severe inflammation, including pediatric CrohnÂ’s disease and acute radiation enteritis. This segment also offers SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat oral mucositis in head and neck cancer. The Vaccines/BioDefense segment is involved in the development of RiVax, a ricin toxin vaccine candidate, which has completed Phase IB clinical trial for the treatment of vaccine against ricin toxin poisoning; VeloThrax, an anthrax vaccine candidate; OrbeShield, a GI acute radiation syndrome (GI ARS) therapeutic candidate, which is in pre-clinical stage to treat therapeutics against GI ARS; and SGX943, a melioidosis therapeutic candidate that is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of melioidosis. Its vaccines are supported by its ThermoVax, a heat stabilization technology. The company was formerly known as DOR BioPharma, Inc. and changed its name to Soligenix, Inc. in 2009. Soligenix, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.