Soligenix Inc. (SNGX) and Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Comparison side by side

Soligenix Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) and Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Soligenix Inc. 1 2.70 N/A -0.79 0.00 Exelixis Inc. 22 7.45 N/A 2.08 9.28

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Soligenix Inc. and Exelixis Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Soligenix Inc. and Exelixis Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Soligenix Inc. 0.00% -160.1% -95.2% Exelixis Inc. 0.00% 59.6% 53.1%

Volatility & Risk

Soligenix Inc. has a beta of 1.21 and its 21.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Exelixis Inc. has beta of 2.07 which is 107.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Soligenix Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.5 and a Quick Ratio of 2.5. Competitively, Exelixis Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.6 and has 7.5 Quick Ratio. Exelixis Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Soligenix Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Soligenix Inc. and Exelixis Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Soligenix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Exelixis Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Meanwhile, Exelixis Inc.’s average price target is $33.33, while its potential upside is 57.81%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 22.5% of Soligenix Inc. shares and 78.3% of Exelixis Inc. shares. 0.3% are Soligenix Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.4% of Exelixis Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Soligenix Inc. 12.74% 0.05% -8.37% -24.45% -49.98% -3.37% Exelixis Inc. -4.87% -15.99% -12.34% 15.96% -6.75% -1.73%

For the past year Soligenix Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Exelixis Inc.

Summary

Exelixis Inc. beats Soligenix Inc. on 9 of the 9 factors.

Soligenix, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, BioTherapeutics and Vaccines/BioDefense. The BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301, a photodynamic therapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and proprietary formulations of oral beclomethasone 17,21-dipropionate for the prevention/treatment of gastrointestinal (GI) disorders characterized by severe inflammation, including pediatric CrohnÂ’s disease and acute radiation enteritis. This segment also offers SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat oral mucositis in head and neck cancer. The Vaccines/BioDefense segment is involved in the development of RiVax, a ricin toxin vaccine candidate, which has completed Phase IB clinical trial for the treatment of vaccine against ricin toxin poisoning; VeloThrax, an anthrax vaccine candidate; OrbeShield, a GI acute radiation syndrome (GI ARS) therapeutic candidate, which is in pre-clinical stage to treat therapeutics against GI ARS; and SGX943, a melioidosis therapeutic candidate that is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of melioidosis. Its vaccines are supported by its ThermoVax, a heat stabilization technology. The company was formerly known as DOR BioPharma, Inc. and changed its name to Soligenix, Inc. in 2009. Soligenix, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

Exelixis, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines with the potential to enhance care and outcomes for people with cancer. The companyÂ’s products include CABOMETYX for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma, who have received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ for the treatment of patients with progressive, metastatic medullary thyroid carcinoma. Its CABOMETYX and COMETRIQ are derived from cabozantinib, an inhibitor of multiple tyrosine kinases, including MET, AXL, and VEGF receptors, which has shown clinical anti-tumor activity in approximately 20 forms of cancer and is the subject of a broad clinical development program. It also offers COTELLIC (cobimetinib), a selective inhibitor of MEK, in combination with vemurafenib for the treatment of patients with BRAF V600E or V600K mutation-positive advanced melanoma in the United States; and in combination with vemurafenib in other territories, including the European Union, Switzerland, Canada, Australia, and Brazil. Exelixis, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Ipsen Pharma SAS, Genentech, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Sanofi, Merck, and Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited for the development and commercialization of various compounds and programs. The company was formerly known as Exelixis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Exelixis, Inc. in February 2000. Exelixis, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.