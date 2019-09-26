Soligenix Inc. (SNGX) and Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) Comparison side by side

Soligenix Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) and Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Soligenix Inc. 1 3.72 N/A -0.61 0.00 Acer Therapeutics Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -2.71 0.00

In table 1 we can see Soligenix Inc. and Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Soligenix Inc. 0.00% -139.2% -82.8% Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -67.4% -61.7%

Risk & Volatility

Soligenix Inc. has a beta of 1.3 and its 30.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s 48.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.48 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Soligenix Inc. are 2.2 and 2.2. Competitively, Acer Therapeutics Inc. has 10.9 and 10.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Soligenix Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Soligenix Inc. and Acer Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Soligenix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Acer Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $48 consensus target price and a 1,395.33% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Soligenix Inc. and Acer Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 22.4% and 61.1% respectively. Soligenix Inc.’s share held by insiders are 14.1%. Comparatively, Acer Therapeutics Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Soligenix Inc. 3.2% 79.17% 81.69% 43.33% 7.5% 50% Acer Therapeutics Inc. 2.4% -23.92% -84.35% -87.67% -84.67% -85.14%

For the past year Soligenix Inc. had bullish trend while Acer Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Acer Therapeutics Inc. beats Soligenix Inc.

Soligenix, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, BioTherapeutics and Vaccines/BioDefense. The BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301, a photodynamic therapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and proprietary formulations of oral beclomethasone 17,21-dipropionate for the prevention/treatment of gastrointestinal (GI) disorders characterized by severe inflammation, including pediatric CrohnÂ’s disease and acute radiation enteritis. This segment also offers SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat oral mucositis in head and neck cancer. The Vaccines/BioDefense segment is involved in the development of RiVax, a ricin toxin vaccine candidate, which has completed Phase IB clinical trial for the treatment of vaccine against ricin toxin poisoning; VeloThrax, an anthrax vaccine candidate; OrbeShield, a GI acute radiation syndrome (GI ARS) therapeutic candidate, which is in pre-clinical stage to treat therapeutics against GI ARS; and SGX943, a melioidosis therapeutic candidate that is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of melioidosis. Its vaccines are supported by its ThermoVax, a heat stabilization technology. The company was formerly known as DOR BioPharma, Inc. and changed its name to Soligenix, Inc. in 2009. Soligenix, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. develops therapies for the treatment of serious ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical needs. The company offers Celiprolol for vascular ehlers-danlos syndrome and ACER-001 for maple syrup urine disease (MSUD). It also offers advancing ACER-001 for the treatment of urea cycle disorders (UCD). The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.