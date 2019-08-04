Soligenix, Inc. (SNGX) Analysts See $-0.13 EPS; Voya Investment Management Has Raised By $10.17 Million Its Expedia Group (EXPE) Stake

Voya Investment Management Llc increased Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) stake by 74.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Voya Investment Management Llc acquired 85,456 shares as Expedia Group Inc (EXPE)’s stock rose 3.05%. The Voya Investment Management Llc holds 200,164 shares with $23.82M value, up from 114,708 last quarter. Expedia Group Inc now has $18.92 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.70% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $129.17. About 2.12 million shares traded or 23.86% up from the average. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has declined 1.54% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.91; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC EXPE.O – QTRLY ROOM NIGHT GROWTH 15 PCT VS 12 PCT LAST YEAR; 27/04/2018 – EXPEDIA INC EXPE.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $137 FROM $133; 15/05/2018 – Fir Tree Adds FirstEnergy, Exits Expedia, Cuts NXP Semi: 13F; 26/03/2018 – Expedia, Inc. Announces Name Change to Expedia Group, Inc; 07/03/2018 – Manu Close-Up: Expedia Taps AIG Travel as Global Travel Insurance Provider; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – EXPEDIA ALERTED CO THAT USERS OF ORBITZ PLATFORM FROM JAN 1, 2016 THROUGH DEC 22, 2017 MAY HAVE BEEN VICTIMS OF CYBER ATTACK; 26/04/2018 – HILTON CEO SAYS SPENT A HUGE AMOUNT OF TIME OVER THE LAST FEW YEARS LOOKING AT THE HOME-SHARING SPACE; SAYS HAVE DECIDED TO NOT GET INTO IT AS OF NOW, BUT COULD CONSIDER THAT IN FUTURE; 27/04/2018 – Expedia CEO on Growth Strategy, HomeAway and Bookings (Video); 26/03/2018 – ‘Expedia Group Reflects Global Focus, Strength of Multi-Brand Travel Portfolio’

Analysts expect Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) to report $-0.13 EPS on August, 14.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 27.78% from last quarter’s $-0.18 EPS. After having $-0.09 EPS previously, Soligenix, Inc.’s analysts see 44.44% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.44% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1.2. About 138,069 shares traded. Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) has risen 7.50% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.50% the S&P500.

Voya Investment Management Llc decreased Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) stake by 2.09 million shares to 1.15M valued at $122.01 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) stake by 31,050 shares and now owns 1.07M shares. Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Expedia (NASDAQ:EXPE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Expedia had 14 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Argus Research upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $16000 target in Wednesday, July 31 report. The stock of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) earned “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Friday, March 22. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Wednesday, July 31 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold EXPE shares while 140 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 134.86 million shares or 20.70% more from 111.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge Rech, Iowa-based fund reported 3,204 shares. Cypress Capital invested 0.83% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Bancorp Of Montreal Can reported 797,481 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Whittier Trust Commerce has 2,909 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cleararc reported 2,835 shares. Indexiq Advisors Llc invested in 37,352 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Stonebridge Limited Liability Company owns 12,855 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Calamos Ltd accumulated 103,810 shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas invested in 0.21% or 210,521 shares. 441,497 are held by Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Lc. Hyman Charles D, Florida-based fund reported 1,800 shares. South Dakota Investment Council stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Gideon Cap has invested 0.17% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Carroll Financial Assocs stated it has 0% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Moreover, Motley Fool Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co has 0.03% invested in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) for 2,429 shares.

