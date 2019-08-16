Solid Biosciences (SLDB) Lost It’s Chardan Capital Neutral Rating; Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD)’s Sentiment Is 1.28

Chardan Capital upgraded the shares of Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) from a Neutral rating to Buy rating in a analysts note issued to clients on Friday, 16 August. The firm currently has $10.0000 TP on the stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD) investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 300 active investment managers opened new and increased holdings, while 235 cut down and sold their stakes in Pioneer Natural Resources Co. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 144.67 million shares, down from 146.98 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Pioneer Natural Resources Co in top ten holdings decreased from 18 to 12 for a decrease of 6. Sold All: 48 Reduced: 187 Increased: 222 New Position: 78.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent gas and oil exploration and production firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $20.56 billion. The firm explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids , and gas. It has a 22.95 P/E ratio. It has activities primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

Covalent Partners Llc holds 12.55% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company for 43,255 shares. Oslo Asset Management As owns 257,114 shares or 8.78% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Abrams Bison Investments Llc has 8.59% invested in the company for 507,000 shares. The New York-based Sir Capital Management L.P. has invested 8.04% in the stock. Key Group Holdings (Cayman) Ltd., a Bahamas-based fund reported 735,946 shares.

Solid Biosciences, LLC engages in identifying and developing gene therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy in the United States. The company has market cap of $217.74 million. The Company’s lead product candidate includes SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to restore functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Solid Ventures, LLC and changed its name to Solid Biosciences, LLC in June 2015.

