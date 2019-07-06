Solid Biosciences Inc. (SLDB) EPS Estimated At $-0.72; Daily Mail and General Trust plc (LON:DMGT) Had 2 Bulls

Among 7 analysts covering Daily Mail and General Trust PLC (LON:DMGT), 2 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 29% are positive. Daily Mail and General Trust PLC had 20 analyst reports since January 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Thursday, July 4. The stock of Daily Mail and General Trust plc (LON:DMGT) has “Sell” rating given on Monday, January 21 by Citigroup. The stock has “Hold” rating by Liberum Capital on Tuesday, April 9. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, May 31. As per Monday, June 3, the company rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, May 30 by Credit Suisse. The stock of Daily Mail and General Trust plc (LON:DMGT) has “Underweight” rating given on Friday, January 25 by Barclays Capital. As per Thursday, January 24, the company rating was upgraded by Liberum Capital. The stock of Daily Mail and General Trust plc (LON:DMGT) earned “Buy” rating by Berenberg on Thursday, July 4. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, January 25 by Credit Suisse. See Daily Mail and General Trust plc (LON:DMGT) latest ratings:

04/07/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 800.00 New Target: GBX 850.00 Maintain

04/07/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 800.00 New Target: GBX 850.00 Maintain

02/07/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 745.00 Maintain

03/06/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 562.00 New Target: GBX 581.00 Maintain

31/05/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 700.00 New Target: GBX 800.00 Maintain

31/05/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 640.00 New Target: GBX 710.00 Maintain

30/05/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 685.00 New Target: GBX 741.00 Maintain

30/05/2019 Broker: Numis Securities Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 877.00 Maintain

30/05/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Hold Upgrade

27/05/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Maintain

Analysts expect Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) to report $-0.72 EPS on August, 9.They anticipate $0.20 EPS change or 38.46% from last quarter’s $-0.52 EPS. After having $-0.85 EPS previously, Solid Biosciences Inc.’s analysts see -15.29% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $5.19. About 347,448 shares traded. Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) has declined 72.69% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 77.12% the S&P500. Some Historical SLDB News: 14/03/2018 – Solid Biosciences Announces Clinical Hold On SGT-001 Phase l/Il Clinical Trial For Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; 02/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Solid Biosciences Inc. (SLDB); 14/03/2018 – SOLID BIOSCIENCES – SEVERAL DAYS AFTER ADMINISTRATION PATIENT WAS HOSPITALIZED DUE TO LABORATORY FINDINGS THAT INCLUDED DECREASE IN PLATELET COUNT; 03/04/2018 – Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Solid Biosciences Inc. and Certain Officers — SLDB; 03/04/2018 – RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Solid Biosciences Inc; 18/04/2018 – SOLID BIOSCIENCES GETS FULL CLINICAL HOLD LETTER FROM FDA; 06/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC: Shareholder Class Action Filed Against Solid Biosciences, Inc. – SLDB; 27/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP Is Investigating the Officers and Directors of Solid Biosciences Inc. (SLDB) on Behalf of Shareholders; 18/04/2018 – Solid Biosciences Provides Update On SGT-001 Clinical Development Program For Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; 02/05/2018 – WeissLaw LLP: Solid Biosciences Inc. is the Subject of a Legal Investigation

Among 2 analysts covering Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Solid Biosciences had 5 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Chardan Capital Markets given on Tuesday, May 14. The rating was downgraded by Credit Suisse to “Underperform” on Tuesday, May 14.

Solid Biosciences Inc. engages in identifying and developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy in the United States. The company has market cap of $183.76 million. The Company’s lead product candidate includes SGT-001, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to restore functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles. It currently has negative earnings. The company's product candidates also comprise SB-001, a monoclonal antibody to reduce fibrosis and inflammation.

