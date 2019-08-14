Solid Biosciences Inc. (SLDB) and Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) Contrasting side by side

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) and Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA), both competing one another are Drugs – Generic companies. We will compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solid Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -2.54 0.00 Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 15.22 N/A -2.12 0.00

In table 1 we can see Solid Biosciences Inc. and Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solid Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -66.6% -60.2% Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -49% -37.7%

Liquidity

Solid Biosciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7 and a Quick Ratio of 7. Competitively, Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.7 and has 6.7 Quick Ratio. Solid Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Solid Biosciences Inc. and Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Solid Biosciences Inc. 1 1 0 2.50 Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Solid Biosciences Inc.’s consensus target price is $6.75, while its potential upside is 8.35%. Meanwhile, Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $22.5, while its potential upside is 94.81%. Based on the results delivered earlier, Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Solid Biosciences Inc., analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 60.3% of Solid Biosciences Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 98.05% of Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 17.8% of Solid Biosciences Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Solid Biosciences Inc. 23.23% 9.56% -39.75% -77.48% -85.08% -78.62% Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11% -7.6% -18.06% -1.31% -60.7% 2.36%

For the past year Solid Biosciences Inc. has -78.62% weaker performance while Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 2.36% stronger performance.

Summary

Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Solid Biosciences Inc.

Solid Biosciences Inc. engages in identifying and developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes SGT-001, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to restore functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles. The company's product candidates also comprise SB-001, a monoclonal antibody to reduce fibrosis and inflammation. In addition, it is developing soft wearable assistive devices that have functional and therapeutic benefits to DMD patients. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing generic versions of complex drugs, biosimilars, and novel therapeutics for autoimmune diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s complex generics programs include Enoxaparin sodium injection, a generic version of Lovenox that is indicated for the prevention and treatment of deep vein thrombosis, as well as supports the treatment of acute coronary syndromes; GLATOPA, a generic version of once-daily COPAXONE for the treatment of patients with relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis; and GLATOPA, a generic product candidate for three-times-weekly COPAXONE. Its biosimilars programs comprise M923, a biosimilar of HUMIRA for the treatment of patients with rheumatoid arthritis, crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, and psoriasis; and M834, a biosimilar of ORENCIA for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and juvenile idiopathic arthritis, as well as other biosimilar candidates. The companyÂ’s novel therapeutics programs include M254, a hyper-sialylated version of intravenous immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura, Kawasaki disease, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy; M281, a fully-human monoclonal antibody that blocks the neonatal Fc receptor; and M230, a selective immunomodulator of Fc receptors candidate. It has collaboration and license agreements with Sandoz AG, Mylan Ireland Limited, and CSL Behring Recombinant Facility AG. The company was formerly known as Mimeon, Inc. and changed its name to Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in September 2002. Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.