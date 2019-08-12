Solid Biosciences Inc. (SLDB) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

As Drugs – Generic company, Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) is competing with its rivals based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Solid Biosciences Inc. has 60.3% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 67.83% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Solid Biosciences Inc. has 17.8% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 7.35% insiders ownership for its rivals.

On first table we have Solid Biosciences Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solid Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -66.60% -60.20% Industry Average 8.34% 72.85% 5.16%

In next table we are contrasting Solid Biosciences Inc. and its rivals’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Solid Biosciences Inc. N/A 9 0.00 Industry Average 30.79M 369.43M 157.92

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Solid Biosciences Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Solid Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.50 2.50 2.61 2.63

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Solid Biosciences Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Solid Biosciences Inc. 23.23% 9.56% -39.75% -77.48% -85.08% -78.62% Industry Average 5.03% 7.83% 17.34% 45.36% 47.37% 52.23%

For the past year Solid Biosciences Inc. has -78.62% weaker performance while Solid Biosciences Inc.’s rivals have 52.23% stronger performance.

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Solid Biosciences Inc. are 7 and 7. Competitively, Solid Biosciences Inc.’s rivals have 4.81 and 4.38 for Current and Quick Ratio. Solid Biosciences Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Solid Biosciences Inc.’s competitors.

On 3 of the 4 factors Solid Biosciences Inc.’s competitors beat Solid Biosciences Inc.

Solid Biosciences Inc. engages in identifying and developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes SGT-001, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to restore functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles. The company's product candidates also comprise SB-001, a monoclonal antibody to reduce fibrosis and inflammation. In addition, it is developing soft wearable assistive devices that have functional and therapeutic benefits to DMD patients. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.