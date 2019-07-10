Solid Biosciences Inc. (SLDB) and Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Comparing side by side

Both Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) and Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) are each other’s competitor in the Drugs – Generic industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solid Biosciences Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -2.14 0.00 Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 33.04 N/A -0.33 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Solid Biosciences Inc. and Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Solid Biosciences Inc. and Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solid Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -48.9% -45.5% Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -51.9% -48.3%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Solid Biosciences Inc. is 10.3 while its Current Ratio is 10.3. Meanwhile, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.8 while its Quick Ratio is 5.8. Solid Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Solid Biosciences Inc. and Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Solid Biosciences Inc. 1 1 0 2.50 Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Solid Biosciences Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 25.00% and an $6.75 average price target. Competitively Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus price target of $9.67, with potential upside of 132.45%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Solid Biosciences Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Solid Biosciences Inc. and Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 72.5% and 52.1%. About 25.9% of Solid Biosciences Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% are Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Solid Biosciences Inc. -41.66% -32.99% -29.05% -80.52% -72.69% -77.95% Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 26.88% -35.99% 31.6% 22.92% 6.63% 84.38%

For the past year Solid Biosciences Inc. has -77.95% weaker performance while Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 84.38% stronger performance.

Summary

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Solid Biosciences Inc.

Solid Biosciences Inc. engages in identifying and developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes SGT-001, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to restore functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles. The company's product candidates also comprise SB-001, a monoclonal antibody to reduce fibrosis and inflammation. In addition, it is developing soft wearable assistive devices that have functional and therapeutic benefits to DMD patients. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating diseases. Its lead product candidate is Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate, which is in second Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic syndrome; and is in small blinded clinical trial to treat Congenital Myasthenic syndromes, as well as is in Phase II/III clinical trial for the treatment of anti-MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis. The company also develops CPP-115, a gamma-aminobutyric acid aminotransferase inhibitor that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy, infantile spams, and TouretteÂ’s disorder; and CPP-109 to treat TouretteÂ’s disorder. It has a strategic collaboration with BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. for the development of Firdapse. The company was formerly known as Catalyst Pharmaceutical Partners, Inc. and changed its name to Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in May 2015. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Coral Gables, Florida.