Soleno Therapeutics Inc. (SLNO) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

We are comparing Soleno Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) and its competitors on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Medical Laboratories & Research companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

58% of Soleno Therapeutics Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.35% of all Medical Laboratories & Research’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Soleno Therapeutics Inc. has 17.5% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 7.30% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Soleno Therapeutics Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Soleno Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 37.84% 43.00% 7.62%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing Soleno Therapeutics Inc. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Soleno Therapeutics Inc. N/A 2 0.00 Industry Average 83.40M 220.41M 72.84

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Soleno Therapeutics Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Soleno Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.50 2.05 2.79

The competitors have a potential upside of 86.08%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Soleno Therapeutics Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Soleno Therapeutics Inc. -15.71% -18.52% 9.45% 27.91% -20.29% 28.65% Industry Average 7.27% 14.02% 18.58% 38.35% 54.06% 47.86%

For the past year Soleno Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Soleno Therapeutics Inc.’s rivals.

Volatility & Risk

Soleno Therapeutics Inc. is 121.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 2.21. Competitively, Soleno Therapeutics Inc.’s competitors are 30.81% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.31 beta.

Dividends

Soleno Therapeutics Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Soleno Therapeutics Inc.’s rivals beat Soleno Therapeutics Inc.

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead candidate, diazoxide choline controlled-release (DCCR), a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), is entering into Phase II/III clinical development. It also markets medical devices, including the CoSense End-Tidal Carbon Monoxide (ETCO) monitor, which measures ETCO and is used by hospitals to detect hemolysis in newborns; and NeoPip T-piece resuscitator and related consumables, which deliver consistent pre-set inspiratory pressure and positive end-expiratory pressures, as well as temperature probes, scales, surgical tables, and patient surfaces. In addition, the company offers Serenz, a handheld device that delivers non-inhaled carbon dioxide topically to the nasal mucosa. The company was formerly known as Capnia, Inc. and changed its name to Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. May 2017. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.