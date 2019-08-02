Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (SLNO) Analysts See $-0.19 EPS; Korea Fund (KF) Sentiment Is 1

Korea Fund Inc (KF) investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.54, from 0.46 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 7 investment managers increased or opened new positions, while 7 sold and decreased positions in Korea Fund Inc. The investment managers in our database now own: 3.44 million shares, up from 3.41 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Korea Fund Inc in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 5 Increased: 6 New Position: 1.

Analysts expect Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) to report $-0.19 EPS on August, 13.They anticipate $0.17 EPS change or 47.22% from last quarter’s $-0.36 EPS. After having $-0.22 EPS previously, Soleno Therapeutics, Inc.’s analysts see -13.64% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.0104 during the last trading session, reaching $2.0904. About 1,163 shares traded. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) has declined 20.29% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical SLNO News: 14/05/2018 Soleno Therapeutics Announces Initiation of Phase lll Clinical Trial of DCCR in Prader-Willi Syndrome; 14/05/2018 – SOLENO THERAPEUTICS INC – TRIAL IS ANTICIPATED TO TAKE APPROXIMATELY 9-12 MONTHS TO COMPLETE; 16/05/2018 – SOLENO THERAPEUTICS SAYS QTRLY SHR LOSS FROM CONT OPS $0.17 – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – Soleno Therapeutics Announces Initiation of Phase III Clinical Trial of DCCR in Prader-Willi Syndrome

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company has market cap of $66.43 million. The company's lead candidate, diazoxide choline controlled-release , a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), is entering into Phase II/III clinical development. It currently has negative earnings. It also markets medical devices, including the CoSense End-Tidal Carbon Monoxide (ETCO) monitor, which measures ETCO and is used by hospitals to detect hemolysis in newborns; and NeoPip T-piece resuscitator and related consumables, which deliver consistent pre-set inspiratory pressure and positive end-expiratory pressures, as well as temperature probes, scales, surgical tables, and patient surfaces.

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd holds 3.9% of its portfolio in The Korea Fund, Inc. for 1.92 million shares. Cornerstone Advisors Inc owns 120,000 shares or 1.08% of their US portfolio. Moreover, 1607 Capital Partners Llc has 0.77% invested in the company for 476,483 shares. The Illinois-based Css Llc Il has invested 0.03% in the stock. Lazard Asset Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 617,384 shares.

The Korea Fund, Inc. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. The company has market cap of $139.87 million. LLC. It currently has negative earnings. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Korea.

The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $26.67. About 1,799 shares traded. The Korea Fund, Inc. (KF) has 0.00% since August 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.