SolarWinds (SWI) Reaches $18.73 After 3.00% Up Move; Oberweis Asset Management Has Increased Allied Motion Technologies (AMOT) Stake

The stock of SolarWinds Corporation (NYSE:SWI) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 1.52% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $18.73. About 217,957 shares traded. SolarWinds Corporation (NYSE:SWI) has 0.00% since October 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.The move comes after 9 months positive chart setup for the $5.81B company. It was reported on Oct, 1 by Barchart.com. We have $19.29 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:SWI worth $174.27M more.

Oberweis Asset Management Inc increased Allied Motion Technologies (AMOT) stake by 42.29% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Oberweis Asset Management Inc acquired 8,500 shares as Allied Motion Technologies (AMOT)’s stock rose 7.37%. The Oberweis Asset Management Inc holds 28,600 shares with $1.08M value, up from 20,100 last quarter. Allied Motion Technologies now has $337.53 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $35.16. About 12,636 shares traded. Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) has declined 12.57% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.57% the S&P500. Some Historical AMOT News: 14/03/2018 – Allied Motion 4Q Rev $65.4M; 02/05/2018 – Allied Motion Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend; 02/05/2018 – Allied Motion 1Q Rev $76.6M; 02/05/2018 – ALLIED MOTION BOOSTS QTRLY CASH DIV; 14/03/2018 – Allied Motion Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 02/05/2018 – Allied Motion 1Q EPS 45c; 14/03/2018 Allied Motion 4Q EPS 1c; 14/03/2018 – Allied Motion 4Q Included One-Time Costs From Tax Law of 35c/Shr; 02/05/2018 – Allied Motion Increases Qtrly Cash Div to 3c; 14/03/2018 – Allied Motion Reports Fourth Quarter 2017 Operating Income Doubled on 18% Growth in Revenue

Oberweis Asset Management Inc decreased Vicor Corp. (NASDAQ:VICR) stake by 85,720 shares to 126,950 valued at $3.94 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Green Dot Corp. Cl A (NYSE:GDOT) stake by 80,460 shares and now owns 5,000 shares. Herc Hldgs Inc. was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.24, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 16 investors sold AMOT shares while 22 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 10.90 million shares or 141.41% more from 4.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pitcairn has invested 0.04% in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT). Invesco Ltd holds 5,794 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Limited Liability, Washington-based fund reported 7,958 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems invested 0% in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT). Vanguard Group Incorporated holds 0% or 392,875 shares in its portfolio. Punch & Associates Mngmt Inc stated it has 0.51% in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT). Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Tru reported 62,105 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Confluence Invest Limited Liability Corporation holds 154,297 shares. Moreover, Advisory Svcs Networks Ltd has 0% invested in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT). Cortina Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 0.12% or 52,840 shares. Pennsylvania-based Federated Invsts Pa has invested 0% in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT). Royal Natl Bank Of Canada stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT). Fincl Bank Of America De has invested 0% of its portfolio in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT). Metropolitan Life Insur Communications Ny holds 2,308 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management holds 9 shares.

Since May 14, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $49,490 activity. 1,400 shares valued at $49,490 were bought by Winter Michael R on Tuesday, May 14.

Analysts await SolarWinds Corporation (NYSE:SWI) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $0.20 EPS, up 17.65% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.17 per share. SWI’s profit will be $62.03 million for 23.41 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual EPS reported by SolarWinds Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.