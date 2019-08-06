SolarWinds Corporation (SWI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET)

SolarWinds Corporation (NYSE:SWI) and Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Application Software. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SolarWinds Corporation 18 6.12 N/A -0.13 0.00 Xunlei Limited 3 0.68 N/A -0.83 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates SolarWinds Corporation and Xunlei Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SolarWinds Corporation 0.00% -1.6% -0.8% Xunlei Limited 0.00% -15.4% -11.7%

Liquidity

1.5 and 1.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of SolarWinds Corporation. Its rival Xunlei Limited’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.3 and 3.2 respectively. Xunlei Limited has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than SolarWinds Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for SolarWinds Corporation and Xunlei Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SolarWinds Corporation 1 0 0 1.00 Xunlei Limited 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of SolarWinds Corporation is $17.5, with potential upside of 2.04%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 97.1% of SolarWinds Corporation shares and 13% of Xunlei Limited shares. SolarWinds Corporation’s share held by insiders are 1.9%. Comparatively, Xunlei Limited has 0.39% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SolarWinds Corporation -0.5% -0.44% -7.1% 3.58% 0% 29.57% Xunlei Limited -6.69% -13.57% -37.01% -34.8% -78.82% -34.41%

For the past year SolarWinds Corporation had bullish trend while Xunlei Limited had bearish trend.

Summary

SolarWinds Corporation beats Xunlei Limited on 7 of the 8 factors.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products that are designed to solve the day-to-day problems encountered by technology professionals managing complex IT infrastructure covering on-premise, cloud, and hybrid IT environments. The company markets and sells its products directly to database administrators, storage administrators, Web operators, and DevOps professionals, as well as managed service providers. The company was formerly known as SolarWinds Parent, Inc. and changed its name to SolarWinds Corporation in May 2018. SolarWinds Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Xunlei Limited, a cloud-based acceleration technology company, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The companyÂ’s platform is based on cloud computing that enables users to access, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the Internet; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel and Offline Accelerator. The company also provides Mobile Xunlei, a mobile application that allows users to search, download, and consume digital media content on their mobile devices; Xunlei Media Player, which supports online and offline play of digital media content, as well as simultaneous play of digital media content while it is being transmitted by Xunlei Accelerator; online games, including Web games and MMOGs through its gaming platform; online advertising services; and other Internet value-added services. As of December 2016, its platform had approximately 152 million monthly unique visitors. The company was formerly known as Giganology Limited and changed its name to Xunlei Limited in January 2011. Xunlei Limited was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.