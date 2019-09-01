SolarWinds Corporation (SWI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB)

As Application Software companies, SolarWinds Corporation (NYSE:SWI) and Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SolarWinds Corporation 18 5.89 N/A -0.13 0.00 Verb Technology Company Inc. 5 6.81 N/A -0.60 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates SolarWinds Corporation and Verb Technology Company Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents SolarWinds Corporation (NYSE:SWI) and Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SolarWinds Corporation 0.00% -1.6% -0.8% Verb Technology Company Inc. 0.00% 160% -694.6%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for SolarWinds Corporation and Verb Technology Company Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SolarWinds Corporation 1 0 0 1.00 Verb Technology Company Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

SolarWinds Corporation has a consensus target price of $17.5, and a 2.82% upside potential. Competitively the average target price of Verb Technology Company Inc. is $3.5, which is potential 204.35% upside. The results provided earlier shows that Verb Technology Company Inc. appears more favorable than SolarWinds Corporation, based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 97.1% of SolarWinds Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Verb Technology Company Inc. are owned by institutional investors. SolarWinds Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 1.9%. Insiders Competitively, owned 37.75% of Verb Technology Company Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SolarWinds Corporation -0.5% -0.44% -7.1% 3.58% 0% 29.57% Verb Technology Company Inc. -3.41% -3.88% -15.74% -76.43% -76.22% -58.36%

For the past year SolarWinds Corporation had bullish trend while Verb Technology Company Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors SolarWinds Corporation beats Verb Technology Company Inc.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products that are designed to solve the day-to-day problems encountered by technology professionals managing complex IT infrastructure covering on-premise, cloud, and hybrid IT environments. The company markets and sells its products directly to database administrators, storage administrators, Web operators, and DevOps professionals, as well as managed service providers. The company was formerly known as SolarWinds Parent, Inc. and changed its name to SolarWinds Corporation in May 2018. SolarWinds Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.