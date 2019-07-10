SolarWinds Corporation (SWI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY)

As Application Software businesses, SolarWinds Corporation (NYSE:SWI) and Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SolarWinds Corporation 18 6.93 N/A -0.13 0.00 Sphere 3D Corp. 2 0.39 N/A -7.65 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for SolarWinds Corporation and Sphere 3D Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides SolarWinds Corporation and Sphere 3D Corp.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SolarWinds Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Sphere 3D Corp. 0.00% 0% -44%

Liquidity

SolarWinds Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.4 and a Quick Ratio of 1.4. Competitively, Sphere 3D Corp.’s Current Ratio is 0.4 and has 0.2 Quick Ratio. SolarWinds Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sphere 3D Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for SolarWinds Corporation and Sphere 3D Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SolarWinds Corporation 1 0 0 1.00 Sphere 3D Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

SolarWinds Corporation’s downside potential is -6.87% at a $17.5 average price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 99.6% of SolarWinds Corporation shares and 12.3% of Sphere 3D Corp. shares. Insiders owned 0.1% of SolarWinds Corporation shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 9.2% of Sphere 3D Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SolarWinds Corporation 0.11% 0.26% 0.58% 26.08% 0% 37.38% Sphere 3D Corp. -8.09% -15.11% -12.89% 22.15% -16.62% -23.46%

For the past year SolarWinds Corporation has 37.38% stronger performance while Sphere 3D Corp. has -23.46% weaker performance.

Summary

SolarWinds Corporation beats Sphere 3D Corp. on 7 of the 7 factors.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products that are designed to solve the day-to-day problems encountered by technology professionals managing complex IT infrastructure covering on-premise, cloud, and hybrid IT environments. The company markets and sells its products directly to database administrators, storage administrators, Web operators, and DevOps professionals, as well as managed service providers. The company was formerly known as SolarWinds Parent, Inc. and changed its name to SolarWinds Corporation in May 2018. SolarWinds Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Sphere 3D Corp. provides virtualization technologies and data management solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It enables organizations to deploy a combination of public, private, or hybrid cloud strategies through containerized applications, virtual desktops, virtual storage, and physical hyper-converged platforms. The company offers G-Series Appliance and G-Series Cloud applications; virtual desktop management software for managing virtual desktop pools on its V3 hyper-converged appliances for virtualized desktop infrastructures; virtual desktop infrastructure appliances; RDX removable disk solutions, which use public cloud providers comprising Microsoft and Amazon for data protection; and SnapServer network attached storage solution, a platform for primary or nearline storage for integration with Windows, UNIX/Linux, and Macintosh environments. It also provides SnapScale clustered network attached storage solutions, which are clustered network attached storage (NAS) solutions that enable organizations with rapid or unpredictable data growth to scale capacity and performance; NEO tape-based backup and long-term archive solutions, including tape libraries, autoloaders, and drives, as well as LTFS solutions; and LTO tape drives and media products. The company markets its products under the Glassware 2.0, NEO, RDX, SnapCLOUD, SnapServer, SnapSync, and V3 brand names. The company sells its products through its distributor and reseller network to small and medium enterprises, small and medium businesses, and distributed enterprises. Sphere 3D Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.