SolarWinds Corporation (SWI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY)

We will be contrasting the differences between SolarWinds Corporation (NYSE:SWI) and Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Application Software industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SolarWinds Corporation 18 1.10 65.45M -0.13 0.00 Paylocity Holding Corporation 103 2.71 35.66M 0.76 134.86

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of SolarWinds Corporation and Paylocity Holding Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SolarWinds Corporation 366,872,197.31% -1.6% -0.8% Paylocity Holding Corporation 34,742,790.34% 17.1% 2.5%

Liquidity

1.5 and 1.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of SolarWinds Corporation. Its rival Paylocity Holding Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.1 and 1.1 respectively. SolarWinds Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Paylocity Holding Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown SolarWinds Corporation and Paylocity Holding Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SolarWinds Corporation 1 0 0 1.00 Paylocity Holding Corporation 0 1 3 2.75

SolarWinds Corporation’s downside potential currently stands at -7.21% and an $17.5 average price target. Competitively Paylocity Holding Corporation has an average price target of $115, with potential upside of 20.89%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Paylocity Holding Corporation is looking more favorable than SolarWinds Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

SolarWinds Corporation and Paylocity Holding Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 97.1% and 66.6%. Insiders owned 1.9% of SolarWinds Corporation shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 32.7% of Paylocity Holding Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SolarWinds Corporation -0.5% -0.44% -7.1% 3.58% 0% 29.57% Paylocity Holding Corporation -3.21% 5.23% 7.41% 48.11% 76.47% 69.56%

For the past year SolarWinds Corporation was less bullish than Paylocity Holding Corporation.

Summary

On 9 of the 13 factors Paylocity Holding Corporation beats SolarWinds Corporation.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products that are designed to solve the day-to-day problems encountered by technology professionals managing complex IT infrastructure covering on-premise, cloud, and hybrid IT environments. The company markets and sells its products directly to database administrators, storage administrators, Web operators, and DevOps professionals, as well as managed service providers. The company was formerly known as SolarWinds Parent, Inc. and changed its name to SolarWinds Corporation in May 2018. SolarWinds Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management (HCM) software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. It offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management and HR compliance and reporting; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process. The company also provides Paylocity Web Benefits and Paylocity Enterprise Benefits, which are benefit management solutions that integrate with insurance carrier systems to provide automated administrative processes and allow users to choose benefit elections and make life event changes online, summarize benefit elections, and perform other benefit-related tasks, as well as enable premium reconciliation, management of voluntary benefits, and reporting. Paylocity Holding Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Arlington Heights, Illinois.