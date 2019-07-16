SolarWinds Corporation (SWI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

Both SolarWinds Corporation (NYSE:SWI) and Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) compete on a level playing field in the Application Software industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SolarWinds Corporation 18 7.04 N/A -0.13 0.00 Mimecast Limited 45 8.78 N/A -0.20 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows SolarWinds Corporation and Mimecast Limited’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SolarWinds Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Mimecast Limited 0.00% -8.7% -2.6%

Liquidity

SolarWinds Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. On the competitive side is, Mimecast Limited which has a 1.3 Current Ratio and a 1.3 Quick Ratio. SolarWinds Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Mimecast Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for SolarWinds Corporation and Mimecast Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SolarWinds Corporation 1 0 0 1.00 Mimecast Limited 0 0 3 3.00

SolarWinds Corporation’s consensus price target is $17.5, while its potential downside is -9.56%. Competitively the consensus price target of Mimecast Limited is $58, which is potential 19.05% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Mimecast Limited looks more robust than SolarWinds Corporation as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

SolarWinds Corporation and Mimecast Limited has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 99.6% and 68.1%. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of SolarWinds Corporation’s shares. Competitively, 4.3% are Mimecast Limited’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SolarWinds Corporation 0.11% 0.26% 0.58% 26.08% 0% 37.38% Mimecast Limited -9.02% -6.37% -5.92% 31.06% 14.76% 39.4%

For the past year SolarWinds Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Mimecast Limited.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Mimecast Limited beats SolarWinds Corporation.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products that are designed to solve the day-to-day problems encountered by technology professionals managing complex IT infrastructure covering on-premise, cloud, and hybrid IT environments. The company markets and sells its products directly to database administrators, storage administrators, Web operators, and DevOps professionals, as well as managed service providers. The company was formerly known as SolarWinds Parent, Inc. and changed its name to SolarWinds Corporation in May 2018. SolarWinds Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems. Its Mimecast Email Security services also comprise Secure Messaging for sharing sensitive information with external contacts through email; and Data Leak Prevention, which prevents the inadvertent or malicious loss of sensitive corporate data with advanced data leak prevention and content controls. In addition, the company offers Mimecast Mailbox Continuity, which protects email and data against the threat of downtime as a result of system failure, natural disasters, planned maintenance, system upgrades, and migrations; and Mimecast Enterprise Information Archiving that offers cloud archive consolidation of inbound, outbound and internal email, files, and instant messaging in an archive, as well as incorporates legacy data from additional archives into the same searchable store. Further, it provides Service Bundles, a unified service managed from a single administration console; and Mimecast Mobile and Desktop Apps for mobile, PC, and Mac users to get self-service access to security features. The company sells its services through direct sales and channel partners. Mimecast Limited was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.