SolarWinds Corporation (SWI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS)

SolarWinds Corporation (NYSE:SWI) and Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) have been rivals in the Application Software for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SolarWinds Corporation 18 6.50 N/A -0.13 0.00 Materialise NV 17 0.00 N/A 0.06 241.27

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents SolarWinds Corporation (NYSE:SWI) and Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SolarWinds Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Materialise NV 0.00% 3.4% 1.3%

Liquidity

SolarWinds Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. On the competitive side is, Materialise NV which has a 2.3 Current Ratio and a 2.2 Quick Ratio. Materialise NV is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to SolarWinds Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for SolarWinds Corporation and Materialise NV.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SolarWinds Corporation 1 0 0 1.00 Materialise NV 0 0 2 3.00

The average price target of SolarWinds Corporation is $17.5, with potential downside of -2.07%. On the other hand, Materialise NV’s potential upside is 0.26% and its average price target is $19.5. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Materialise NV is looking more favorable than SolarWinds Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 99.6% of SolarWinds Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 20.7% of Materialise NV are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.1% of SolarWinds Corporation shares. Competitively, Materialise NV has 0.24% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SolarWinds Corporation 0.11% 0.26% 0.58% 26.08% 0% 37.38% Materialise NV -5.3% -9.52% -13.04% 7.42% 25.31% -24.11%

For the past year SolarWinds Corporation has 37.38% stronger performance while Materialise NV has -24.11% weaker performance.

Summary

Materialise NV beats on 7 of the 10 factors SolarWinds Corporation.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products that are designed to solve the day-to-day problems encountered by technology professionals managing complex IT infrastructure covering on-premise, cloud, and hybrid IT environments. The company markets and sells its products directly to database administrators, storage administrators, Web operators, and DevOps professionals, as well as managed service providers. The company was formerly known as SolarWinds Parent, Inc. and changed its name to SolarWinds Corporation in May 2018. SolarWinds Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, and Asia. The companyÂ’s Materialise Software segment offers proprietary software worldwide through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations. Its software interfaces between various types of 3D printers, and various software applications and capturing technologies, including computer-aided design packages and 3D scanners. This segment serves 3D printing machine original equipment manufacturers; manufacturers in automotive, aerospace, consumer goods, and hearing aid industries; and 3D printing service bureaus through its sales force, Website, and third-party distributors. Its Materialise Medical segment provides medical software that allows medical-image based analysis and engineering, as well as patient-specific design of surgical devices and implants to research institutes, renowned hospitals, and medical device companies; and clinical services. This segment has collaboration agreements with Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.; Encore Medical, L.P.; and DePuy Synthes Companies of Johnson & Johnson, as well as with Global Orthopaedic Technology Pty Ltd, Limacorporate Spa, Mathys AG, Howmedica Osteonics Corp., Stryker, and Corin Ltd. It serves medical device companies, hospitals, universities, and industrial companies through its direct sales force, Website, and picture archiving and communication system partners. The companyÂ’s Materialise Manufacturing segment primarily offers 3D printing services to industrial and commercial customers. It provides design and engineering services, and rapid prototyping and additive manufacturing of production parts; and engineers and 3D prints fixtures that allow automobile manufacturers and their suppliers to enhance the quality control and efficiency of their manufacturing processes. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium.