SolarWinds Corporation (SWI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Since SolarWinds Corporation (NYSE:SWI) and Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) are part of the Application Software industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SolarWinds Corporation 18 5.81 N/A -0.13 0.00 Lyft Inc. 60 4.71 N/A -6.35 0.00

Table 1 highlights SolarWinds Corporation and Lyft Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SolarWinds Corporation 0.00% -1.6% -0.8% Lyft Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of SolarWinds Corporation is 1.5 while its Current Ratio is 1.5. Meanwhile, Lyft Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.8 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. SolarWinds Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Lyft Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for SolarWinds Corporation and Lyft Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SolarWinds Corporation 1 0 0 1.00 Lyft Inc. 0 3 10 2.77

SolarWinds Corporation’s upside potential is 5.29% at a $17.5 consensus price target. Competitively the consensus price target of Lyft Inc. is $74.36, which is potential 58.96% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Lyft Inc. looks more robust than SolarWinds Corporation as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 97.1% of SolarWinds Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 33.2% of Lyft Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.9% of SolarWinds Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.9% of Lyft Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SolarWinds Corporation -0.5% -0.44% -7.1% 3.58% 0% 29.57% Lyft Inc. -6.68% -1.82% 3.61% 0% 0% -22.25%

For the past year SolarWinds Corporation has 29.57% stronger performance while Lyft Inc. has -22.25% weaker performance.

Summary

Lyft Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors SolarWinds Corporation.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products that are designed to solve the day-to-day problems encountered by technology professionals managing complex IT infrastructure covering on-premise, cloud, and hybrid IT environments. The company markets and sells its products directly to database administrators, storage administrators, Web operators, and DevOps professionals, as well as managed service providers. The company was formerly known as SolarWinds Parent, Inc. and changed its name to SolarWinds Corporation in May 2018. SolarWinds Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.