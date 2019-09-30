SolarWinds Corporation (SWI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Intellicheck Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN)

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in SolarWinds Corporation (NYSE:SWI) and Intellicheck Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN). The two are both Application Software companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SolarWinds Corporation 18 1.10 65.45M -0.13 0.00 Intellicheck Inc. 5 -1.96 13.91M -0.26 0.00

Demonstrates SolarWinds Corporation and Intellicheck Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of SolarWinds Corporation and Intellicheck Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SolarWinds Corporation 366,666,666.67% -1.6% -0.8% Intellicheck Inc. 297,692,933.27% -30.9% -27.4%

Liquidity

SolarWinds Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.5 and a Quick Ratio of 1.5. Competitively, Intellicheck Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3 and has 2.9 Quick Ratio. Intellicheck Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than SolarWinds Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

SolarWinds Corporation and Intellicheck Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SolarWinds Corporation 1 0 0 1.00 Intellicheck Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

SolarWinds Corporation has a -7.21% downside potential and a consensus target price of $17.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both SolarWinds Corporation and Intellicheck Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 97.1% and 27.2% respectively. About 1.9% of SolarWinds Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Intellicheck Inc. has 0.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SolarWinds Corporation -0.5% -0.44% -7.1% 3.58% 0% 29.57% Intellicheck Inc. -2.55% -3.07% 59.05% 117% 154.03% 150.47%

For the past year SolarWinds Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Intellicheck Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors SolarWinds Corporation beats Intellicheck Inc.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products that are designed to solve the day-to-day problems encountered by technology professionals managing complex IT infrastructure covering on-premise, cloud, and hybrid IT environments. The company markets and sells its products directly to database administrators, storage administrators, Web operators, and DevOps professionals, as well as managed service providers. The company was formerly known as SolarWinds Parent, Inc. and changed its name to SolarWinds Corporation in May 2018. SolarWinds Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Intellicheck, Inc. develops, integrates, and markets identity systems for mobile and handheld access control and security systems. The company provides identity systems products, including commercial identification products, such as IDvCheck SDK for software developers; Retail ID, an authentication solution that authenticates identification documents; Age ID, a designation for various hand held devices; Guest ID, a software application that speeds up check-in and ID verification at hotels and motels; IDvCheck POS, a software application that runs on various VeriFone devices; IDvCheck BHO, a browser helper object for Microsoft browser; IDvCheck PC, a standalone software solution; State Aware software; software products for data collection devices; and instant credit application kiosk software applications. It also offers government identification products comprising Defense ID systems to read barcodes, magnetic stripes, radio frequency identification, and optical character recognition codes printed on current forms of identification cards; Law ID, a mobile app for bona fide law enforcement officers that performs real time queries; TWIC ID, an instrumental component to port security; and Visitor Center (IM 3000), a component of Defense ID system. In addition, the company performs consulting work for other companies. It serves government, military, and commercial markets through its sales force and distributors. The company was formerly known as Intellicheck Mobilisa, Inc. Intellicheck, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Jericho, New York.