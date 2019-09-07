SolarWinds Corporation (SWI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Everbridge Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Both SolarWinds Corporation (NYSE:SWI) and Everbridge Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) are each other’s competitor in the Application Software industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SolarWinds Corporation 18 5.98 N/A -0.13 0.00 Everbridge Inc. 82 15.03 N/A -1.64 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for SolarWinds Corporation and Everbridge Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us SolarWinds Corporation and Everbridge Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SolarWinds Corporation 0.00% -1.6% -0.8% Everbridge Inc. 0.00% -60.3% -16.5%

Liquidity

1.5 and 1.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of SolarWinds Corporation. Its rival Everbridge Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.4 and 2.4 respectively. Everbridge Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than SolarWinds Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for SolarWinds Corporation and Everbridge Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SolarWinds Corporation 1 0 0 1.00 Everbridge Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

The consensus target price of SolarWinds Corporation is $17.5, with potential upside of 0.34%. Competitively the consensus target price of Everbridge Inc. is $92.67, which is potential 24.98% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Everbridge Inc. looks more robust than SolarWinds Corporation as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

SolarWinds Corporation and Everbridge Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 97.1% and 90.38%. About 1.9% of SolarWinds Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Everbridge Inc. has 0.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SolarWinds Corporation -0.5% -0.44% -7.1% 3.58% 0% 29.57% Everbridge Inc. 2.76% 13.55% 40.31% 68.48% 125.13% 80.23%

For the past year SolarWinds Corporation was less bullish than Everbridge Inc.

On 6 of the 9 factors Everbridge Inc. beats SolarWinds Corporation.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products that are designed to solve the day-to-day problems encountered by technology professionals managing complex IT infrastructure covering on-premise, cloud, and hybrid IT environments. The company markets and sells its products directly to database administrators, storage administrators, Web operators, and DevOps professionals, as well as managed service providers. The company was formerly known as SolarWinds Parent, Inc. and changed its name to SolarWinds Corporation in May 2018. SolarWinds Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Everbridge, Inc., a software company, provides critical communications and enterprise safety applications that enable customers to automate and accelerate the process of keeping people safe and businesses running during critical events. Its SaaS-based platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans. The companyÂ’s critical event management platform comprises a set of software applications that address various tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification, Incident Management, Safety Connection, IT Alerting, Visual Command Center, Crisis Commander, Community Engagement, and Secure Messaging. In addition, it offers customer support services. Everbridge, Inc. serves enterprises, small businesses, and non-profit organizations in technology, energy, financial services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, media and entertainment, retail, higher education, and professional services sectors in the United States, Sweden, the United Kingdom, China, and internationally. The company was formerly known as 3n Global, Inc. and changed its name to Everbridge, Inc. in April 2009. Everbridge, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.