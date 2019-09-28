SolarWinds Corporation (SWI)’s Financial Results Comparing With American Software Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

We are comparing SolarWinds Corporation (NYSE:SWI) and American Software Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SolarWinds Corporation 18 1.10 65.45M -0.13 0.00 American Software Inc. 15 5.26 26.79M 0.22 61.38

Demonstrates SolarWinds Corporation and American Software Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides SolarWinds Corporation and American Software Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SolarWinds Corporation 367,696,629.21% -1.6% -0.8% American Software Inc. 183,493,150.68% 5.9% 4.3%

Liquidity

1.5 and 1.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of SolarWinds Corporation. Its rival American Software Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.6 and 2.6 respectively. American Software Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than SolarWinds Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for SolarWinds Corporation and American Software Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SolarWinds Corporation 1 0 0 1.00 American Software Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

SolarWinds Corporation’s average price target is $17.5, while its potential downside is -7.21%. Competitively American Software Inc. has a consensus price target of $15, with potential downside of -0.13%. The results provided earlier shows that American Software Inc. appears more favorable than SolarWinds Corporation, based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 97.1% of SolarWinds Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 99.7% of American Software Inc. are owned by institutional investors. SolarWinds Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 1.9%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2.6% of American Software Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SolarWinds Corporation -0.5% -0.44% -7.1% 3.58% 0% 29.57% American Software Inc. -0.45% -0.3% 2.07% 19.57% -9.2% 27.46%

For the past year SolarWinds Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than American Software Inc.

Summary

American Software Inc. beats SolarWinds Corporation on 8 of the 13 factors.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products that are designed to solve the day-to-day problems encountered by technology professionals managing complex IT infrastructure covering on-premise, cloud, and hybrid IT environments. The company markets and sells its products directly to database administrators, storage administrators, Web operators, and DevOps professionals, as well as managed service providers. The company was formerly known as SolarWinds Parent, Inc. and changed its name to SolarWinds Corporation in May 2018. SolarWinds Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.