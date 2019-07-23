SolarWinds Corporation (SWI) and Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between SolarWinds Corporation (NYSE:SWI) and Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Application Software and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SolarWinds Corporation 18 6.51 N/A -0.13 0.00 Verb Technology Company Inc. 6 1412.95 N/A -1.35 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of SolarWinds Corporation and Verb Technology Company Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SolarWinds Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Verb Technology Company Inc. 0.00% 394.1% 0%

Liquidity

SolarWinds Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.4 and 1.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Verb Technology Company Inc. are 0.1 and 0.1 respectively. SolarWinds Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Verb Technology Company Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for SolarWinds Corporation and Verb Technology Company Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SolarWinds Corporation 1 0 0 1.00 Verb Technology Company Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

SolarWinds Corporation’s downside potential currently stands at -2.18% and an $17.5 average target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 99.6% of SolarWinds Corporation shares and 0% of Verb Technology Company Inc. shares. 0.1% are SolarWinds Corporation’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 37.75% of Verb Technology Company Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SolarWinds Corporation 0.11% 0.26% 0.58% 26.08% 0% 37.38% Verb Technology Company Inc. -3.76% -17.67% -85.86% -60.95% -85.76% -56.89%

For the past year SolarWinds Corporation has 37.38% stronger performance while Verb Technology Company Inc. has -56.89% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors SolarWinds Corporation beats Verb Technology Company Inc.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products that are designed to solve the day-to-day problems encountered by technology professionals managing complex IT infrastructure covering on-premise, cloud, and hybrid IT environments. The company markets and sells its products directly to database administrators, storage administrators, Web operators, and DevOps professionals, as well as managed service providers. The company was formerly known as SolarWinds Parent, Inc. and changed its name to SolarWinds Corporation in May 2018. SolarWinds Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.