SolarWinds Corporation (SWI) and FireEye Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) Contrasting side by side

SolarWinds Corporation (NYSE:SWI) and FireEye Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) have been rivals in the Application Software for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SolarWinds Corporation 18 5.95 N/A -0.13 0.00 FireEye Inc. 15 3.27 N/A -1.27 0.00

Table 1 highlights SolarWinds Corporation and FireEye Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SolarWinds Corporation 0.00% -1.6% -0.8% FireEye Inc. 0.00% -38.2% -9.3%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of SolarWinds Corporation is 1.5 while its Current Ratio is 1.5. Meanwhile, FireEye Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2 while its Quick Ratio is 2. FireEye Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than SolarWinds Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

SolarWinds Corporation and FireEye Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SolarWinds Corporation 1 0 0 1.00 FireEye Inc. 0 2 3 2.60

SolarWinds Corporation’s average target price is $17.5, while its potential upside is 3.73%. FireEye Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $19.2 average target price and a 47.01% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that FireEye Inc. seems more appealing than SolarWinds Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both SolarWinds Corporation and FireEye Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 97.1% and 76.7% respectively. SolarWinds Corporation’s share held by insiders are 1.9%. Comparatively, FireEye Inc. has 3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SolarWinds Corporation -0.5% -0.44% -7.1% 3.58% 0% 29.57% FireEye Inc. -5.36% 0.74% -7.35% -14.82% -3.23% -7.46%

For the past year SolarWinds Corporation has 29.57% stronger performance while FireEye Inc. has -7.46% weaker performance.

Summary

SolarWinds Corporation beats FireEye Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products that are designed to solve the day-to-day problems encountered by technology professionals managing complex IT infrastructure covering on-premise, cloud, and hybrid IT environments. The company markets and sells its products directly to database administrators, storage administrators, Web operators, and DevOps professionals, as well as managed service providers. The company was formerly known as SolarWinds Parent, Inc. and changed its name to SolarWinds Corporation in May 2018. SolarWinds Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

FireEye, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides vector-specific appliance and cloud-based solutions detect and block known and unknown cyber-attacks. It offers threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security products; email security solutions; endpoint security solutions; and content security products; and security management and orchestration products, such as Central Management System, FireEye Security Orchestrator, Threat Analytics Platform; Malware Analysis series of appliances; and Enterprise Forensics series of appliances. It also offers Security-as-a-Service solutions comprising cloud-based Email Threat Prevention solution; FireEye Helix platform; and FireEye-as-a-Service managed service; threat intelligence subscriptions, such as Dynamic Threat Intelligence Cloud, Advanced Threat Intelligence, and FireEye iSIGHT Intelligence; and customer support and maintenance services. In addition, the company provides professional services, including incident response, compromise assessments, and related security consulting services; cyber threat intelligence services; and training services. It serves telecommunications providers, financial services entities, Internet search engines, social networking sites, stock exchanges, electrical grid operators, networking vendors, oil and gas companies, healthcare and pharmaceutical companies, and local and international governmental agencies. FireEye, Inc. provides its products and services through distributors, resellers, and strategic partners in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and other regions. The company was formerly known as NetForts, Inc. and changed its name to FireEye, Inc. in September 2005. FireEye, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.