SolarWinds Corporation (SWI) and Box Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Comparing side by side

Since SolarWinds Corporation (NYSE:SWI) and Box Inc. (NYSE:BOX) are part of the Application Software industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SolarWinds Corporation 18 6.52 N/A -0.13 0.00 Box Inc. 20 3.84 N/A -0.96 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides SolarWinds Corporation and Box Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SolarWinds Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Box Inc. 0.00% -388% -23.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of SolarWinds Corporation are 1.4 and 1.4 respectively. Its competitor Box Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.9 and its Quick Ratio is 0.9. SolarWinds Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Box Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for SolarWinds Corporation and Box Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SolarWinds Corporation 1 0 0 1.00 Box Inc. 0 1 6 2.86

SolarWinds Corporation has an average price target of $17.5, and a -2.34% downside potential. On the other hand, Box Inc.’s potential upside is 48.13% and its consensus price target is $24.5. Based on the results given earlier, Box Inc. is looking more favorable than SolarWinds Corporation, analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both SolarWinds Corporation and Box Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 99.6% and 67.8% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of SolarWinds Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.8% of Box Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SolarWinds Corporation 0.11% 0.26% 0.58% 26.08% 0% 37.38% Box Inc. -2.93% -0.91% -19.12% 5.68% -28% 15.76%

For the past year SolarWinds Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Box Inc.

Summary

SolarWinds Corporation beats Box Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products that are designed to solve the day-to-day problems encountered by technology professionals managing complex IT infrastructure covering on-premise, cloud, and hybrid IT environments. The company markets and sells its products directly to database administrators, storage administrators, Web operators, and DevOps professionals, as well as managed service providers. The company was formerly known as SolarWinds Parent, Inc. and changed its name to SolarWinds Corporation in May 2018. SolarWinds Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Box, Inc. provides cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage their enterprise content from anywhere. The companyÂ’s platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features. Box, Inc. offers its solution in 22 languages. It serves healthcare and life sciences, financial services, legal services, media and entertainment, retail, education, energy, and government industries primarily in the United States. The company was formerly known as Box.net, Inc. and changed its name to Box, Inc. in November 2011. Box, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.