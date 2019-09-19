SolarWinds Corporation (SWI) and Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) Comparing side by side

We are comparing SolarWinds Corporation (NYSE:SWI) and Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SolarWinds Corporation 18 6.78 N/A -0.13 0.00 Borqs Technologies Inc. 3 0.31 N/A 0.03 80.65

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of SolarWinds Corporation and Borqs Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SolarWinds Corporation 0.00% -1.6% -0.8% Borqs Technologies Inc. 0.00% 1.6% 0.6%

Liquidity

SolarWinds Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.5 and a Quick Ratio of 1.5. Competitively, Borqs Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and has 1.2 Quick Ratio. SolarWinds Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Borqs Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

SolarWinds Corporation and Borqs Technologies Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SolarWinds Corporation 1 0 0 1.00 Borqs Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

SolarWinds Corporation has a -8.95% downside potential and a consensus price target of $17.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both SolarWinds Corporation and Borqs Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 97.1% and 34% respectively. SolarWinds Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 1.9%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 35.38% of Borqs Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SolarWinds Corporation -0.5% -0.44% -7.1% 3.58% 0% 29.57% Borqs Technologies Inc. -16.66% -21.39% -45.05% 18.48% -68.15% -21.88%

For the past year SolarWinds Corporation had bullish trend while Borqs Technologies Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

SolarWinds Corporation beats on 5 of the 9 factors Borqs Technologies Inc.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products that are designed to solve the day-to-day problems encountered by technology professionals managing complex IT infrastructure covering on-premise, cloud, and hybrid IT environments. The company markets and sells its products directly to database administrators, storage administrators, Web operators, and DevOps professionals, as well as managed service providers. The company was formerly known as SolarWinds Parent, Inc. and changed its name to SolarWinds Corporation in May 2018. SolarWinds Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Borqs Technologies, Inc., through BORQS Beijing Ltd., engages in the development of software services and products for Android-based smart connected devices and cloud service solutions in China, India, the United States, and internationally. The company develops wireless smart connected devices and cloud solutions; and provides a range of 2G/3G/4G voice and data services for general consumer usage and Internet-of-things devices, as well as telecom services, such as voice conferencing. It offers its Android platform software products for mobile chipset manufacturers, mobile device OEMs, and mobile operators, as well as mobile connected device solutions for use in enterprise and consumer applications. The company is based in Beijing, China. Borqs Technologies, Inc. is a subsidiary of Borqs Hong Kong Limited.