Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. (SOI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Both Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. (NYSE:SOI) and Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) compete on a level playing field in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. 16 2.79 N/A 1.82 7.87 Energy Transfer LP 15 0.65 N/A 1.23 11.69

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Energy Transfer LP has lower revenue and earnings than Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower P/E ratio. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Energy Transfer LP, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. and Energy Transfer LP.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. 0.00% 29.9% 12.5% Energy Transfer LP 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. is 2.1 while its Current Ratio is 2.5. Meanwhile, Energy Transfer LP has a Current Ratio of 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Energy Transfer LP.

Analyst Recommendations

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. and Energy Transfer LP Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Energy Transfer LP 0 0 2 3.00

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc.’s upside potential is 42.54% at a $19.5 average target price. Meanwhile, Energy Transfer LP’s average target price is $22, while its potential upside is 61.65%. The information presented earlier suggests that Energy Transfer LP looks more robust than Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. and Energy Transfer LP are owned by institutional investors at 6.6% and 57.4% respectively. About 2.4% of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Energy Transfer LP has 1.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. 3.92% -3.44% -19.38% -1.99% -2.25% 18.36% Energy Transfer LP -4.07% 1.99% -5.15% -1.98% -20.86% 8.86%

For the past year Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. was more bullish than Energy Transfer LP.

Summary

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. beats Energy Transfer LP on 9 of the 12 factors.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure LLC distributes oil and gas equipments and offers related services to companies engaged in the drilling and completion of oil and gas wells. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Energy Transfer LP provides diversified energy-related services in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 7,900 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 11,800 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. The company sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies. It owns and operates natural gas and natural gas liquid (NGL) gathering pipelines, as well as natural gas processing plants, treating facilities, and conditioning facilities in Texas, New Mexico, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, and Louisiana; natural gas gathering, oil pipeline, and oil stabilization facilities in South Texas; a natural gas gathering system in Ohio; and transportation and supply of water to natural gas producers in Pennsylvania. The company also owns approximately 4,300 miles of NGL pipelines, 5 NGL and propane fractionation facilities, and NGL storage facilities with aggregate working storage capacity of approximately 53 million barrels. It also sells gasoline, middle distillates, and motor fuel at retail, as well as crude oil, NGLs, and refined products; operates convenience stores; and distributes motor fuels and other petroleum products. The company provides natural gas compression services; treating services, such as carbon dioxide and hydrogen sulfide removal, natural gas cooling, dehydration, and British thermal unit management services; and manages coal and natural resources properties, as well as sells standing timber, leases coal-related infrastructure facilities, collects oil and gas royalties, and generates a total of 75 megawatts electrical power. The company was formerly known as Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. and changed its name to Energy Transfer LP in October 2018. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Dallas, Texas.