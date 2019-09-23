Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (SOI) Reaches $14.07 After 3.00% Up Move; SOCIETA SPORTIVA LAZIO SPA SHARES ITALY (SSLZF) Sellers Decreased By 1.19% Their Shorts

SOCIETA SPORTIVA LAZIO SPA SHARES ITALY (OTCMKTS:SSLZF) had a decrease of 1.19% in short interest. SSLZF’s SI was 133,300 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 1.19% from 134,900 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 1333 days are for SOCIETA SPORTIVA LAZIO SPA SHARES ITALY (OTCMKTS:SSLZF)’s short sellers to cover SSLZF’s short positions. It closed at $1.38 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 3.46% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $14.07. About 255,954 shares traded. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) has declined 2.25% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.25% the S&P500. Some Historical SOI News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Solaris Power Cells Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPCL); 10/05/2018 – Wells Fargo & Co Buys Into Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Class; 08/05/2018 – Solaris Oilfield Infra 1Q Adj EPS 31c; 10/04/2018 – Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Closes Above 50-D-MA; 02/05/2018 – Wasatch Advisors Buys Into Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Class; 19/04/2018 – DJ Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure In, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SOI); 08/05/2018 – Solaris Oilfield Infra 1Q EPS 23c; 06/03/2018 – Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure 4Q Adj EPS 20c; 06/03/2018 Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure 4Q EPS 13c; 31/03/2018 – Williston Basin Adds Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure IncThe move comes after 8 months positive chart setup for the $669.44 million company. It was reported on Sep, 23 by Barchart.com. We have $14.49 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:SOI worth $20.08 million more.

Among 3 analysts covering SolarisOilfieldInfrastructure (NYSE:SOI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. SolarisOilfieldInfrastructure has $1900 highest and $1700 lowest target. $18’s average target is 27.93% above currents $14.07 stock price. SolarisOilfieldInfrastructure had 5 analyst reports since March 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, August 1 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. The stock of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) earned “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, September 12.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure LLC distributes gas and oil equipments and offers related services to companies engaged in the drilling and completion of gas and oil wells. The company has market cap of $669.44 million.

Analysts await Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 19.61% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.51 per share. SOI’s profit will be $19.51 million for 8.58 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual earnings per share reported by Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.82% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) Share Price Is Down 18% So Some Shareholders Are Getting Worried – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure declares $0.10 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc.’s (NYSE:SOI) 2.9% Dividend Yield Looks Pretty Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why We Like Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:SOI) 28% Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (SOI) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

S.S. Lazio S.p.A. operates a sports club in Italy. The company has market cap of $92.36 million.