SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (SEDG) Touches $87.83 High on Sep, 24; Qci Asset Management Has Lifted Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) Stake

Qci Asset Management Inc increased Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) stake by 11.34% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Qci Asset Management Inc acquired 39,032 shares as Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)’s stock declined 4.40%. The Qci Asset Management Inc holds 383,202 shares with $19.46M value, up from 344,170 last quarter. Southwest Airlines Co now has $29.40B valuation. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $54.69. About 820,507 shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 02/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR HAS NO IMMEDIATE DETAIL ON CONDITION OF WINDOW; 18/04/2018 – Correction to Southwest Engine Story; 26/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines To Begin Service to Four Hawaiian Airports; 23/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST WILL LEASE SLOTS AT NY LAGUARDIA, WASHINGTON REAGAN; 12/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST SEEKS 19-DAY EXTENSION TO INITIATE NEW HAVANA ROUTE; 17/04/2018 – Southwest Incident Is First U.S. Airline Fatality Since 2009; 18/04/2018 – Fan Blade, Engine Cover Are Factors in Southwest Flight 1380 Engine Failure; 20/04/2018 – LUV SAYS ENGINE MAINTENANCE PROGRAM MEETS, EXCEEDS NEW FAA RULE; 21/03/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR SEES 1Q CASM EX-FUEL/EXPENSES UNCHANGED TO UP 1%; 24/04/2018 – LUV COMPLETES ALL ENGINE INSPECTIONS UNDER EMERGENCY ORDER

The stock of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) reached all time high today, Sep, 24 and still has $93.98 target or 7.00% above today’s $87.83 share price. This indicates more upside for the $4.21 billion company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $93.98 PT is reached, the company will be worth $294.91M more. The stock decreased 2.27% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $87.83. About 496,595 shares traded. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) has risen 23.08% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SEDG News: 09/05/2018 – SolarEdge Technologies Expects to Close Deal By End of 2Q; 03/05/2018 – SolarEdge Launching Grid Services and Virtual Power Plant Solution; 27/03/2018 – SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES INC SEDG.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $45; 09/05/2018 – SolarEdge Enters UPS Market With Agreement To Acquire Gamatronic, A UPS Technology Leader; 09/05/2018 – SolarEdge Technologies Sees 2Q Rev $220M-$230M; 09/05/2018 – SolarEdge Technologies 1Q Adj EPS 87c; 09/05/2018 – SOLAREDGE ENTERS UPS MKT W/ PACT TO BUY GAMATRONIC, A UPS TECH

Among 5 analysts covering Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Southwest Airlines has $6400 highest and $50 lowest target. $57.40’s average target is 4.96% above currents $54.69 stock price. Southwest Airlines had 11 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) rating on Wednesday, August 14. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $5900 target. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 28 by Credit Suisse. Morgan Stanley maintained Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) on Monday, May 20 with “Overweight” rating. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $6000 target in Friday, April 26 report. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of LUV in report on Monday, March 25 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 35 investors sold LUV shares while 240 reduced holdings.

Among 3 analysts covering SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. SolarEdge Technologies has $10000 highest and $3100 lowest target. $76.25’s average target is -13.18% below currents $87.83 stock price. SolarEdge Technologies had 9 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) rating on Friday, September 20. Credit Suisse has “Neutral” rating and $8000 target. JP Morgan maintained SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) rating on Tuesday, August 13. JP Morgan has “Overweight” rating and $10000 target. UBS downgraded the shares of SEDG in report on Thursday, August 22 to “Neutral” rating.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in Israel, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company has market cap of $4.21 billion. The companyÂ’s DC optimized inverter systems include power optimizers, inverters, and cloud monitoring software. It has a 38.56 P/E ratio. The Company’s products are used in a range of solar market divisions, including residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations.

Analysts await SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.99 EPS, up 4.21% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.95 per share. SEDG’s profit will be $47.49 million for 22.18 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.69 actual EPS reported by SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.48% EPS growth.