SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (SEDG) Touches $80.82 High on Aug, 8; Topbuild (BLD) Shorts Up By 12.84%

The stock of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) reached all time high today, Aug, 8 and still has $88.09 target or 9.00% above today’s $80.82 share price. This indicates more upside for the $4.91B company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $88.09 PT is reached, the company will be worth $441.45M more. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $80.82. About 1.42M shares traded or 116.18% up from the average. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) has risen 23.08% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SEDG News: 03/05/2018 – SolarEdge Launching Grid Services and Virtual Power Plant Solution; 09/05/2018 – SolarEdge Technologies Expects to Close Deal By End of 2Q; 12/04/2018 – SolarEdge Wins Edison Award; 09/05/2018 – SolarEdge Enters UPS Market With Agreement To Acquire Gamatronic, A UPS Technology Leader; 09/05/2018 – SolarEdge Technologies 1Q Net $35.7M; 16/03/2018 SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES INC SEDG.O : UBS STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $63; 09/05/2018 – SolarEdge Technologies 1Q EPS 75c

Topbuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) had an increase of 12.84% in short interest. BLD’s SI was 1.52M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 12.84% from 1.35M shares previously. With 321,800 avg volume, 5 days are for Topbuild Corp (NYSE:BLD)’s short sellers to cover BLD’s short positions. The SI to Topbuild Corp’s float is 4.45%. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $90.57. About 233,416 shares traded. TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) has risen 8.81% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BLD News: 09/05/2018 – TopBuild Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 16/04/2018 – TopBuild Sees Deal Adding to EPS in 12 Months After Closing; 06/03/2018 TopBuild Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – TOPBUILD CORP BLD.N FY2018 REV VIEW $2.14 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/04/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS TOPBUILD CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB’; 16/04/2018 – TOPBUILD GETS EARLY TERMINATION OF HSR FOR USI ACQUISITION; 08/05/2018 – TOPBUILD – SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $263 MLN TO $284 MLN; 08/05/2018 – TOPBUILD 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 73C, EST. 66C; 29/03/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within TopBuild, MarketAxess, Provident Financial Services, SailPoint Technologies, Aclaris Th; 16/04/2018 – TOPBUILD GETS EARLY TERMINATION OF HSR WAITING PERIOD FOR USI

Among 3 analysts covering SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. SolarEdge Technologies had 8 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Oppenheimer maintained SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) on Wednesday, February 20 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Thursday, February 21.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in Israel, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company has market cap of $4.91 billion. The companyÂ’s DC optimized inverter systems include power optimizers, inverters, and cloud monitoring software. It has a 34.67 P/E ratio. The Company’s products are used in a range of solar market divisions, including residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations.

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company has market cap of $3.16 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Installation and Distribution. It has a 18.51 P/E ratio. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

Among 2 analysts covering TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. TopBuild Corp had 9 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research on Wednesday, May 8 with “Buy”. The company was initiated on Monday, February 25 by Buckingham Research. The company was downgraded on Thursday, May 16 by Nomura. Nomura maintained TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) rating on Wednesday, February 27. Nomura has “Buy” rating and $68 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, May 8 by Nomura.