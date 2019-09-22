SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (SEDG) Reaches $89.41 52-Week High; Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT) Shorts Up By 5.03%

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT) had an increase of 5.03% in short interest. ICPT’s SI was 5.71 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 5.03% from 5.43 million shares previously. With 814,200 avg volume, 7 days are for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT)’s short sellers to cover ICPT’s short positions. The SI to Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc’s float is 25.61%. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $69.88. About 339,141 shares traded. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) has declined 29.32% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ICPT News: 11/05/2018 – Elk Creek Partners Buys New 1.2% Position in Intercept Pharma; 08/05/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr $3.22; 05/04/2018 – INTERCEPT REPORTS CONCURRENT PLACEMENT OF COMMON SHRS; 23/03/2018 – Intercept Announces Multiple New Ocaliva® (obeticholic acid) Data Presentations at the International Liver Congress™ 2018; 13/04/2018 – ICPT: SOME PATIENTS TREATED WITH OCA HAD REGRESSION OF FIBROSIS; 04/04/2018 – INTERCEPT PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS PROPOSED $120M OFFERING & CON; 08/05/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss $81.6M; 26/03/2018 – INTERCEPT PHARMA SAYS LAWSUIT WAS FILED BY A STOCKHOLDER OF CO ON AUG 4, 2017 – SEC FILING; 05/04/2018 – INTERCEPT PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS PRICING OF UPSIZED $250M; 08/05/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals Had Cash, Cash Equivalents and Investment Securities Available for Sale of $326.1M at March 31

The stock of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) hit a new 52-week high and has $96.56 target or 8.00% above today’s $89.41 share price. The 5 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $4.29B company. The 1-year high was reported on Sep, 22 by Barchart.com. If the $96.56 price target is reached, the company will be worth $343.12 million more. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $89.41. About 2.11M shares traded or 105.85% up from the average. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) has risen 23.08% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SEDG News: 09/05/2018 – SOLAREDGE ENTERS UPS MKT W/ PACT TO BUY GAMATRONIC, A UPS TECH; 16/03/2018 SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES INC SEDG.O : UBS STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $63; 09/05/2018 – SOLAREDGE 1Q REV. $209.9M, EST. $204.6M; 09/05/2018 – SolarEdge Enters UPS Market With Agreement To Acquire Gamatronic, A UPS Technology Leader; 09/05/2018 – SolarEdge Technologies Sees 2Q Rev $220M-$230M; 09/05/2018 – SolarEdge Technologies 1Q Rev $209.9M; 09/05/2018 – SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES INC – PURCHASING SUBSTANTIALLY ALL OF GAMATRONIC’S ASSETS, INCLUDING ITS INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY, BRAND, AND TANGIBLE ASSETS; 03/05/2018 – SolarEdge Launching Grid Services and Virtual Power Plant Solution; 09/05/2018 – SolarEdge Technologies 1Q EPS 75c; 12/04/2018 – SolarEdge Wins Edison Award

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in Israel, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company has market cap of $4.29 billion. The companyÂ’s DC optimized inverter systems include power optimizers, inverters, and cloud monitoring software. It has a 39.25 P/E ratio. The Company’s products are used in a range of solar market divisions, including residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations.

Analysts await SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.99 EPS, up 4.21% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.95 per share. SEDG’s profit will be $47.49M for 22.58 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.69 actual EPS reported by SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.48% EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. SolarEdge Technologies has $10000 highest and $3100 lowest target. $76.25’s average target is -14.72% below currents $89.41 stock price. SolarEdge Technologies had 9 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Tuesday, August 13. On Thursday, August 22 the stock rating was downgraded by UBS to “Neutral”. The company was maintained on Friday, September 20 by Credit Suisse.

Among 4 analysts covering Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has $18600 highest and $8500 lowest target. $116’s average target is 66.00% above currents $69.88 stock price. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had 8 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $104 target in Friday, April 12 report. The company was initiated on Monday, June 24 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Thursday, August 8. Citigroup upgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) rating on Wednesday, September 4. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $8500 target.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat non-viral, progressive liver diseases. The company has market cap of $2.29 billion. The Company’s lead product candidate is obeticholic acid , a bile acid analog, which has a structure based on a naturally occurring human bile acid that selectively binds to and activates the farnesoid X receptor (FXR). It currently has negative earnings. The firm is developing OCA to treat various non-viral progressive liver diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, primary sclerosing cholangitis, and biliary atresia.