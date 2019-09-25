SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (SEDG) Reaches $87.56 After 7.00% Down Move; Cormedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) Shorts Raised By 4.37%

Cormedix Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) had an increase of 4.37% in short interest. CRMD’s SI was 3.84 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 4.37% from 3.68 million shares previously. With 444,000 avg volume, 9 days are for Cormedix Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD)’s short sellers to cover CRMD’s short positions. The stock decreased 2.51% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $7.4. About 80,215 shares traded. CorMedix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) has risen 176.86% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 176.86% the S&P500. Some Historical CRMD News: 29/05/2018 – CORMEDIX INC – MORE THAN 75% OF KEY DATA FOR NEUTROLIN PHASE 3 LOCK-IT 100 REVIEWED AND SOURCE-VERIFIED FOR PRE-PLANNED INTERIM ANALYSIS – SEC FILING; 29/05/2018 – CORMEDIX INC. REPORTS PROGRESS ON LOCK-IT 100 DATA REVIEW AND APPOINTS PAUL CHEW AS CONSULTANT ADVISOR CMO; 19/03/2018 – CORMEDIX INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.15; 19/03/2018 – CORMEDIX INC – AT DEC 31, 2017, CO HAD $12.0 MLN IN CASH AND SHORT-TERM INVESTMENTS; 09/03/2018 CORMEDIX FILES $70M MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 19/03/2018 – CORMEDIX 4Q LOSS/SHR 15C

The stock of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 0.92% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $87.56. About 210,967 shares traded. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) has risen 23.08% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SEDG News: 09/05/2018 – SOLAREDGE 1Q ADJ EPS 87C, EST. 80C; 27/03/2018 – SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES INC SEDG.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $45; 09/05/2018 – SolarEdge Technologies 1Q EPS 75c; 03/05/2018 – SolarEdge Launching Grid Services and Virtual Power Plant Solution; 09/05/2018 – SolarEdge Enters UPS Market With Agreement To Acquire Gamatronic, A UPS Technology Leader; 12/04/2018 – SolarEdge Wins Edison Award; 09/05/2018 – SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES INC – UPON CLOSING OF AGREEMENT, ABOUT 100 OF GAMATRONIC’S EMPLOYEES WILL BE REHIRED AS SOLAREDGE EMPLOYEES; 09/05/2018 – SolarEdge Technologies 1Q Net $35.7M; 09/05/2018 – SOLAREDGE SEES 2Q REV. $220.0M TO $230.0M, EST. $214.7M; 09/05/2018 – SolarEdge Technologies Expects to Close Deal By End of 2QThe move comes after 7 months negative chart setup for the $4.20B company. It was reported on Sep, 25 by Barchart.com. We have $81.43 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:SEDG worth $294.00M less.

CorMedix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and other markets. The company has market cap of $213.42 million. The Company’s primary focus is on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Picton Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to CorMedix, Inc. in January 2007.

More notable recent SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why SolarEdge Stock Dropped 10% Today – Motley Fool” on September 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “SolarEdge Call Buyers Could Triple Their Money By Next Month – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “2 Top Renewable Energy Stocks in Solar Power – Nasdaq” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “SolarEdge – Reaching New Heights – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Enphase Energy – Truth In Numbers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in Israel, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company has market cap of $4.20 billion. The companyÂ’s DC optimized inverter systems include power optimizers, inverters, and cloud monitoring software. It has a 38.44 P/E ratio. The Company’s products are used in a range of solar market divisions, including residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations.

Among 3 analysts covering SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. SolarEdge Technologies has $10000 highest and $3100 lowest target. $76.25’s average target is -12.92% below currents $87.56 stock price. SolarEdge Technologies had 9 analyst reports since April 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, August 13 by JP Morgan. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, September 20 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Thursday, August 22.

Analysts await SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.99 earnings per share, up 4.21% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.95 per share. SEDG’s profit will be $47.49M for 22.11 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.69 actual earnings per share reported by SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.48% EPS growth.