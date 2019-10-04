SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (SEDG) Reaches $82.95 After 4.00% Up Move; Weyco Group Has 1.09 Sentiment

The stock of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 2.41% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $82.95. About 321,325 shares traded. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) has risen 23.08% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SEDG News: 12/04/2018 – SolarEdge Wins Edison Award; 09/05/2018 – SOLAREDGE SEES 2Q REV. $220.0M TO $230.0M, EST. $214.7M; 27/03/2018 – SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES INC SEDG.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $45; 09/05/2018 – SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES INC – PURCHASING SUBSTANTIALLY ALL OF GAMATRONIC’S ASSETS, INCLUDING ITS INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY, BRAND, AND TANGIBLE ASSETS; 09/05/2018 – SolarEdge Enters UPS Market With Agreement To Acquire Gamatronic, A UPS Technology Leader; 09/05/2018 – SolarEdge Technologies 1Q Net $35.7M; 09/05/2018 – SOLAREDGE 1Q REV. $209.9M, EST. $204.6M; 09/05/2018 – SOLAREDGE 1Q ADJ EPS 87C, EST. 80C; 03/05/2018 – SolarEdge Launching Grid Services and Virtual Power Plant Solution; 09/05/2018 – SolarEdge Technologies Sees 2Q Rev $220M-$230MThe move comes after 8 months positive chart setup for the $3.99B company. It was reported on Oct, 4 by Barchart.com. We have $86.27 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:SEDG worth $159.40M more.

Weyco Group Inc (WEYS) investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.38, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. The ratio fall, as 25 investment managers opened new or increased equity positions, while 23 sold and trimmed holdings in Weyco Group Inc. The investment managers in our database now have: 2.87 million shares, down from 2.94 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Weyco Group Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 13 Increased: 19 New Position: 6.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Weyco Group, Inc. for 48,707 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc owns 11,521 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp has 0.01% invested in the company for 564,182 shares. The Massachusetts-based Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. Llc has invested 0.01% in the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 39,205 shares.

Weyco Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design and distribution of footwear. The company has market cap of $220.12 million. It operates in two divisions, North American Wholesale and North American Retail. It has a 10.48 P/E ratio. The firm creates and markets footwear for men, women, and children under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, Rafters, and Umi brand names.

The stock increased 0.46% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $22. About 3,396 shares traded. Weyco Group, Inc. (WEYS) has declined 20.78% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.78% the S&P500. Some Historical WEYS News: 06/03/2018 Weyco Group 4Q EPS 79c; 04/05/2018 – Weyco Group 1Q EPS 29c; 06/03/2018 – Weyco Group 4Q Adj EPS 65c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Weyco Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WEYS)

Analysts await SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.99 EPS, up 4.21% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.95 per share. SEDG’s profit will be $47.56M for 20.95 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.69 actual EPS reported by SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.48% EPS growth.