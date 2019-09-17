SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (SEDG) Reaches $82.09 After 4.00% Up Move; Akamai Technologies (AKAM) Has 1.13 Sentiment

The stock of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 3.51% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $82.09. About 720,645 shares traded. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) has risen 23.08% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SEDG News: 12/04/2018 – SolarEdge Wins Edison Award; 09/05/2018 – SOLAREDGE SEES 2Q REV. $220.0M TO $230.0M, EST. $214.7M; 09/05/2018 – SOLAREDGE 1Q REV. $209.9M, EST. $204.6M; 09/05/2018 – SolarEdge Technologies Sees 2Q Rev $220M-$230M; 09/05/2018 – SOLAREDGE 1Q ADJ EPS 87C, EST. 80C; 09/05/2018 – SolarEdge Technologies Expects to Close Deal By End of 2Q; 03/05/2018 – SolarEdge Launching Grid Services and Virtual Power Plant Solution; 27/03/2018 – SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES INC SEDG.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $45; 09/05/2018 – SolarEdge Technologies 1Q EPS 75c; 09/05/2018 – SolarEdge Technologies 1Q Adj EPS 87cThe move comes after 7 months positive chart setup for the $3.94 billion company. It was reported on Sep, 17 by Barchart.com. We have $85.37 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:SEDG worth $157.52M more.

Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM) investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.05, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. The ratio has dropped, as 212 funds started new or increased holdings, while 187 sold and trimmed stakes in Akamai Technologies Inc. The funds in our database now hold: 137.78 million shares, up from 136.79 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Akamai Technologies Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 33 Reduced: 154 Increased: 148 New Position: 64.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in Israel, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company has market cap of $3.94 billion. The companyÂ’s DC optimized inverter systems include power optimizers, inverters, and cloud monitoring software. It has a 36.04 P/E ratio. The Company’s products are used in a range of solar market divisions, including residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations.

Among 3 analysts covering SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. SolarEdge Technologies has $10000 highest and $3100 lowest target. $67’s average target is -18.38% below currents $82.09 stock price. SolarEdge Technologies had 8 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS downgraded SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) on Thursday, August 22 to “Neutral” rating. The stock of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) earned “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Tuesday, August 13.

Analysts await SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.99 earnings per share, up 4.21% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.95 per share. SEDG’s profit will be $47.49 million for 20.73 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.69 actual earnings per share reported by SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.48% EPS growth.

The stock increased 2.06% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $91.27. About 642,624 shares traded. Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM) has risen 17.05% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AKAM News: 29/05/2018 – Akamai at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 02/04/2018 – LIMELIGHT NETWORKS & AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES SETTLE ALL OUTSTANDING; 17/04/2018 – Akamai Takes Home Eight Awards for its Cloud Security Solutions in the 14th Annual 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Aw; 08/03/2018 – AKAMAI BOOSTS SHARE BUYBACK BY ABOUT $417M TO ABOUT $750M; 08/03/2018 – Akamai Technologies to Add Two Independent Directors to Board; 08/03/2018 – AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES INC – TWO NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS INCLUDE TOM KILLALEA, SECOND DIRECTOR TO BE NAMED AT A LATER DATE; 19/04/2018 – Akamai Technologies, Inc. vs Limelight Networks, Inc. | Terminated-Settled | 04/19/2018; 08/03/2018 – AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES INC – HAD BEEN TARGETING OPERATING MARGINS FOR EXISTING OPERATIONS IN HIGH 20S FOR 2020; 14/05/2018 – Akamai CEO Leighton Calls Cybersecurity ‘Fantastic Growth Engine’ (Video); 14/05/2018 – Akamai Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Akamai Technologies, Inc. provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $14.96 billion. The firm offers Web and mobile performance solutions, such as Ion, a situational performance solution that consists of an integrated suite of Web delivery, acceleration, and optimization technologies; Dynamic Site Accelerator that helps in consistent Website performance; IP Application Accelerator to enable enterprises to deliver Internet Protocol applications; Global Traffic Management, a fault-tolerant solution; Image Manager that automatically optimizes online images; and Cloudlets, which provides self-serviceable controls and capabilities. It has a 35.78 P/E ratio. It also provides cloud security solutions, including Kona Site Defender, Bot Manager, Fast Domain Name System, Prolexic Routed, and Client Reputation; enterprise solutions comprising Enterprise Application Access and Akamai Cloud Connect.

Analysts await Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.76 EPS, up 11.76% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.68 per share. AKAM’s profit will be $124.54M for 30.02 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by Akamai Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.00% negative EPS growth.

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc Mn holds 2.3% of its portfolio in Akamai Technologies, Inc. for 1.54 million shares. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. owns 163,868 shares or 2.07% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Fairpointe Capital Llc has 1.76% invested in the company for 540,582 shares. The New York-based Needham Investment Management Llc has invested 1.52% in the stock. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc, a California-based fund reported 79,983 shares.