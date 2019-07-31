SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (SEDG) Reaches $65.20 52-Week High; Omnicom Group Has 1.14 Sentiment

Omnicom Group Inc (OMC) investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.17, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 271 funds increased and opened new holdings, while 237 sold and decreased equity positions in Omnicom Group Inc. The funds in our database now have: 220.79 million shares, down from 225.06 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Omnicom Group Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 8 to 4 for a decrease of 4. Sold All: 41 Reduced: 196 Increased: 202 New Position: 69.

The stock of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) hit a new 52-week high and has $69.11 target or 6.00% above today’s $65.20 share price. The 5 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $3.10 billion company. The 1-year high was reported on Jul, 31 by Barchart.com. If the $69.11 price target is reached, the company will be worth $186.00 million more. The stock increased 2.84% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $65.2. About 986,203 shares traded or 56.69% up from the average. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) has declined 23.59% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.02% the S&P500. Some Historical SEDG News: 09/05/2018 – SolarEdge Technologies 1Q EPS 75c; 09/05/2018 – SolarEdge Technologies 1Q Net $35.7M; 12/04/2018 – SolarEdge Wins Edison Award; 09/05/2018 – SolarEdge Technologies Sees 2Q Rev $220M-$230M; 09/05/2018 – SolarEdge Enters UPS Market With Agreement To Acquire Gamatronic, A UPS Technology Leader; 09/05/2018 – SOLAREDGE ENTERS UPS MKT W/ PACT TO BUY GAMATRONIC, A UPS TECH; 27/03/2018 – SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES INC SEDG.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $45

Analysts await Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.30 EPS, up 4.84% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.24 per share. OMC’s profit will be $282.79M for 15.59 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.68 actual EPS reported by Omnicom Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.62% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “BMO cuts Omnicom to Neutral after run – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Omnicom Group Schedules Second Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – PRNewswire” published on July 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why We Like Omnicom Group Inc.â€™s (NYSE:OMC) 20% Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “TBWA\Media Arts Lab Appoints Ricardo Adolfo as Executive Creative Director for Japan and Korea – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Omnicom Group, Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Coho Partners Ltd. holds 3.3% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. for 2.00 million shares. Mcrae Capital Management Inc owns 91,013 shares or 2.77% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Professional Advisory Services Inc has 2.71% invested in the company for 184,714 shares. The Guernsey-based Longview Partners (Guernsey) Ltd has invested 2.58% in the stock. Kiltearn Partners Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 1.23 million shares.

The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $81.05. About 443,503 shares traded. Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) has risen 5.56% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.13% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 27/03/2018 – Omnicom Health Group Acquires Elsevier’s Pharma Communications Business In Japan, Rebrands As EMC K.K; 08/03/2018 – BBDO New York Launches “It’s Time To Redefine” Public Awareness Campaign; 27/03/2018 – OMNICOM HEALTH GROUP – ACQUIRED UNIT’S MANAGEMENT TEAM ALSO JOINS EMC, WITH TAKAO OZAWA BEING PROMOTED TO MANAGING DIRECTOR; 27/03/2018 – OMNICOM GROUP: OMNICOM HEALTH GROUP BUYS ELSEVIER’S PHARMA; 18/04/2018 – FleishmanHillard Expands Southern California Leadership with lsobel Coney; 17/04/2018 – OMNICOM – ON JAN 1 ADOPTED FASB ACCOUNTING STANDARDS CODIFICATION TOPIC 606 “REVENUE FROM CONTRACTS WITH CUSTOMERS”; 01/05/2018 – Omnicom Named to Forbes 2018 America’s Best Employers List; 23/05/2018 – Omnicom Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – FleishmanHillard Hires Research and Technology Strategist Matt Groch to Lead Development of Global Data Analytics Capability; 23/05/2018 – Porter Novelli enlisted to support The Economist’s Pride and Prejudice Event

Omnicom Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. The company has market cap of $17.63 billion. The firm offers a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, or CRM, public relations, and specialty communications. It has a 13.61 P/E ratio. The Company’s services comprise advertising, brand consultancy, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communication, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, environmental design, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare communications, and instore design services.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in Israel, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company has market cap of $3.10 billion. The companyÂ’s DC optimized inverter systems include power optimizers, inverters, and cloud monitoring software. It has a 28.02 P/E ratio. The Company’s products are used in a range of solar market divisions, including residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations.

Analysts await SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, down 5.56% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.72 per share. SEDG’s profit will be $32.33 million for 23.97 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual earnings per share reported by SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 74.36% EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. SolarEdge Technologies had 8 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) earned “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Wednesday, February 20. Cowen & Co maintained SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy” rating.

More notable recent SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Use Debt To Deliver Its ROE Of 16%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Solaredge Technologies Inc (SEDG) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “21 Technology Stocks Moving In Today’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Enphase Energy (ENPH) Q2 Earnings Beat, Revenues Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Solar Energy Provides Another Cautionary Tale – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 20, 2019.