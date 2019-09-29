SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) and Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) and Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Semiconductor – Specialized and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SolarEdge Technologies Inc. 83 1.13 45.82M 2.27 28.71 Himax Technologies Inc. 2 -0.58 122.02M 0.02 130.42

Table 1 demonstrates SolarEdge Technologies Inc. and Himax Technologies Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Himax Technologies Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than SolarEdge Technologies Inc. The business that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. SolarEdge Technologies Inc.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows SolarEdge Technologies Inc. and Himax Technologies Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SolarEdge Technologies Inc. 55,519,205.14% 0% 0% Himax Technologies Inc. 5,632,905,548.89% 2.1% 1.1%

Volatility & Risk

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. has a 0.13 beta, while its volatility is 87.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Himax Technologies Inc. has a 0.01 beta which is 99.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

SolarEdge Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.9 while its Quick Ratio is 2.3. On the competitive side is, Himax Technologies Inc. which has a 1.6 Current Ratio and a 1.2 Quick Ratio. SolarEdge Technologies Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Himax Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. and Himax Technologies Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SolarEdge Technologies Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Himax Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of SolarEdge Technologies Inc. is $76.25, with potential downside of -7.10%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both SolarEdge Technologies Inc. and Himax Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 94% and 10.7% respectively. 2.8% are SolarEdge Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 12.3% of Himax Technologies Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SolarEdge Technologies Inc. 4.37% 4.7% 47.78% 54.39% 23.08% 85.84% Himax Technologies Inc. -6.57% -9.8% -2.8% -20.36% -54.64% -8.75%

For the past year SolarEdge Technologies Inc. has 85.84% stronger performance while Himax Technologies Inc. has -8.75% weaker performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 14 factors SolarEdge Technologies Inc. beats Himax Technologies Inc.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in Israel, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The companyÂ’s DC optimized inverter systems include power optimizers, inverters, and cloud-based monitoring software. Its products are used in a range of solar market segments, including residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations. The company sells its products directly to solar installers, as well as engineering, procurement, and construction firms; and indirectly to solar installers through distributors and electrical equipment wholesalers, as well as PV module manufacturers. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

Himax Technologies, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies to consumer electronics worldwide. The company operates through Driver IC and Non-Driver Products segments. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers used in televisions (TVs), laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, and other consumer electronics devices. The company also designs and provides controllers for touch sensor displays, liquid crystal on silicon micro-displays used in palm-size projectors and head-mounted displays, light-emitting diode driver ICs, power management ICs, scaler products for monitors and projectors, tailor-made video processing IC solutions, and silicon IPs. In addition, it offers digital camera solutions, including complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors and wafer level optics, which are used in various applications, such as mobile phone, tablet, laptop, TV, PC camera, automobile, security, and medical devices. The company markets its products to panel manufacturers, agents or distributors, module manufacturers, and assembly houses; and camera module manufacturers, optical engine manufacturers, and television system manufacturers. Himax Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2001 and headquartered in Tainan City, Taiwan.