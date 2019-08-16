Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (SUNS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW)

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS) and Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solar Senior Capital Ltd. 17 6.76 N/A 0.98 17.15 Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust 14 8.46 N/A 0.24 60.42

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Solar Senior Capital Ltd. and Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust. Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust has lower revenue and earnings than Solar Senior Capital Ltd. The business with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Solar Senior Capital Ltd.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solar Senior Capital Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Solar Senior Capital Ltd. and Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Solar Senior Capital Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00 Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is $18.25, with potential upside of 6.35%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Solar Senior Capital Ltd. and Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust are owned by institutional investors at 22.35% and 62.13% respectively. Insiders owned 11.81% of Solar Senior Capital Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Solar Senior Capital Ltd. 0.18% 3.84% -2.56% 2.51% 0.36% 10.91% Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust 0.14% 0.28% -0.21% 4.73% 0.07% 10.62%

For the past year Solar Senior Capital Ltd.’s stock price has bigger growth than Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust.

Summary

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. beats Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust on 6 of the 8 factors.