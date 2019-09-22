Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (SUNS)’s Financial Results Comparing With PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT)

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS) and PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solar Senior Capital Ltd. 17 6.79 N/A 0.98 17.15 PennantPark Investment Corporation 7 3.77 N/A 0.45 14.66

In table 1 we can see Solar Senior Capital Ltd. and PennantPark Investment Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. PennantPark Investment Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Solar Senior Capital Ltd. The company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is presently more expensive than PennantPark Investment Corporation, because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS) and PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solar Senior Capital Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% PennantPark Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Solar Senior Capital Ltd. and PennantPark Investment Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Solar Senior Capital Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 PennantPark Investment Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, PennantPark Investment Corporation’s average price target is $8, while its potential upside is 27.19%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. and PennantPark Investment Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 22.35% and 46.22%. Insiders owned roughly 11.81% of Solar Senior Capital Ltd.’s shares. Competitively, 2.25% are PennantPark Investment Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Solar Senior Capital Ltd. 0.18% 3.84% -2.56% 2.51% 0.36% 10.91% PennantPark Investment Corporation -1.04% 5.06% -6.48% -7.26% -11.47% 4.24%

For the past year Solar Senior Capital Ltd. was more bullish than PennantPark Investment Corporation.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Solar Senior Capital Ltd. beats PennantPark Investment Corporation.