Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (SUNS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM)

We are comparing Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS) and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM) on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solar Senior Capital Ltd. 17 6.82 N/A 0.98 17.15 Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 25 5.31 N/A -0.49 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Solar Senior Capital Ltd. and Oxford Lane Capital Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solar Senior Capital Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 22.35% and 1.43%. About 11.81% of Solar Senior Capital Ltd.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Solar Senior Capital Ltd. 0.18% 3.84% -2.56% 2.51% 0.36% 10.91% Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.55% 0.99% -0.57% 1.39% 0.35% 1.39%

For the past year Solar Senior Capital Ltd. has stronger performance than Oxford Lane Capital Corp.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Solar Senior Capital Ltd. beats Oxford Lane Capital Corp.