Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (SUNS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM)

We are comparing Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS) and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM) on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Solar Senior Capital Ltd.
|17
|6.82
|N/A
|0.98
|17.15
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|25
|5.31
|N/A
|-0.49
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Solar Senior Capital Ltd. and Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Solar Senior Capital Ltd.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Solar Senior Capital Ltd. and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 22.35% and 1.43%. About 11.81% of Solar Senior Capital Ltd.’s share are held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Solar Senior Capital Ltd.
|0.18%
|3.84%
|-2.56%
|2.51%
|0.36%
|10.91%
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|0.55%
|0.99%
|-0.57%
|1.39%
|0.35%
|1.39%
For the past year Solar Senior Capital Ltd. has stronger performance than Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
Summary
On 4 of the 5 factors Solar Senior Capital Ltd. beats Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.