Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (SUNS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:JMF)

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS) and Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:JMF). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Solar Senior Capital Ltd.
|17
|6.71
|N/A
|0.98
|17.15
|Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Solar Senior Capital Ltd. and Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Solar Senior Capital Ltd.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Solar Senior Capital Ltd. and Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund are owned by institutional investors at 22.35% and 22.39% respectively. 11.81% are Solar Senior Capital Ltd.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Solar Senior Capital Ltd.
|0.18%
|3.84%
|-2.56%
|2.51%
|0.36%
|10.91%
|Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund
|-4.32%
|-4.11%
|-4.94%
|-5.74%
|-17.89%
|9.11%
For the past year Solar Senior Capital Ltd. was more bullish than Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund.
Summary
Solar Senior Capital Ltd. beats on 5 of the 5 factors Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund.
