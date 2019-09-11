Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (SUNS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:JMF)

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS) and Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:JMF). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solar Senior Capital Ltd. 17 6.71 N/A 0.98 17.15 Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Solar Senior Capital Ltd. and Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solar Senior Capital Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Solar Senior Capital Ltd. and Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund are owned by institutional investors at 22.35% and 22.39% respectively. 11.81% are Solar Senior Capital Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Solar Senior Capital Ltd. 0.18% 3.84% -2.56% 2.51% 0.36% 10.91% Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund -4.32% -4.11% -4.94% -5.74% -17.89% 9.11%

For the past year Solar Senior Capital Ltd. was more bullish than Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund.

Summary

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. beats on 5 of the 5 factors Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund.