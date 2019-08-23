Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (SUNS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS) and Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solar Senior Capital Ltd. 17 6.73 N/A 0.98 17.15 Moelis & Company 38 2.20 N/A 2.29 15.91

In table 1 we can see Solar Senior Capital Ltd. and Moelis & Company’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Moelis & Company seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Solar Senior Capital Ltd. When company has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Moelis & Company, indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Solar Senior Capital Ltd. and Moelis & Company’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solar Senior Capital Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Moelis & Company 0.00% 32.3% 15.4%

Analyst Ratings

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. and Moelis & Company Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Solar Senior Capital Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Moelis & Company 0 2 2 2.50

Competitively Moelis & Company has a consensus price target of $43.5, with potential upside of 31.70%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Solar Senior Capital Ltd. and Moelis & Company are owned by institutional investors at 22.35% and 93% respectively. About 11.81% of Solar Senior Capital Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.7% of Moelis & Company shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Solar Senior Capital Ltd. 0.18% 3.84% -2.56% 2.51% 0.36% 10.91% Moelis & Company 1.42% 5.5% -4.83% -14.84% -37.83% 8.94%

For the past year Solar Senior Capital Ltd.’s stock price has bigger growth than Moelis & Company.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Moelis & Company beats Solar Senior Capital Ltd.

Moelis & Company provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. Moelis & Company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs. The company has strategic alliances with Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation and SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.; and Alfaro, DÃ¡vila y RÃ­os, S.C. Moelis & Company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.