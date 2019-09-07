Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (SUNS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FHL)

Both Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS) and Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FHL) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solar Senior Capital Ltd. 17 6.59 N/A 0.98 17.15 Futu Holdings Limited 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Solar Senior Capital Ltd. and Futu Holdings Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Solar Senior Capital Ltd. and Futu Holdings Limited’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solar Senior Capital Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Futu Holdings Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. and Futu Holdings Limited has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 22.35% and 10.8%. Insiders owned 11.81% of Solar Senior Capital Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Solar Senior Capital Ltd. 0.18% 3.84% -2.56% 2.51% 0.36% 10.91% Futu Holdings Limited -0.35% 7.5% -17.6% 0% 0% -26.04%

For the past year Solar Senior Capital Ltd. had bullish trend while Futu Holdings Limited had bearish trend.

Summary

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. beats on 5 of the 5 factors Futu Holdings Limited.