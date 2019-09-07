Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (SUNS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FHL)

Both Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS) and Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FHL) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Solar Senior Capital Ltd.
|17
|6.59
|N/A
|0.98
|17.15
|Futu Holdings Limited
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Solar Senior Capital Ltd. and Futu Holdings Limited.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Solar Senior Capital Ltd. and Futu Holdings Limited’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Solar Senior Capital Ltd.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Futu Holdings Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Solar Senior Capital Ltd. and Futu Holdings Limited has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 22.35% and 10.8%. Insiders owned 11.81% of Solar Senior Capital Ltd. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Solar Senior Capital Ltd.
|0.18%
|3.84%
|-2.56%
|2.51%
|0.36%
|10.91%
|Futu Holdings Limited
|-0.35%
|7.5%
|-17.6%
|0%
|0%
|-26.04%
For the past year Solar Senior Capital Ltd. had bullish trend while Futu Holdings Limited had bearish trend.
Summary
Solar Senior Capital Ltd. beats on 5 of the 5 factors Futu Holdings Limited.
