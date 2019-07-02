Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (SUNS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR)

We will be contrasting the differences between Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS) and Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solar Senior Capital Ltd. 17 6.31 N/A 0.86 19.66 Evercore Inc. 87 1.80 N/A 7.80 10.90

In table 1 we can see Solar Senior Capital Ltd. and Evercore Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Evercore Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Solar Senior Capital Ltd. The company that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is presently more expensive than Evercore Inc., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solar Senior Capital Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Evercore Inc. 0.00% 49.5% 19.1%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Solar Senior Capital Ltd. and Evercore Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Solar Senior Capital Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00 Evercore Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

Solar Senior Capital Ltd.’s consensus target price is $18.25, while its potential upside is 13.50%. Meanwhile, Evercore Inc.’s consensus target price is $66, while its potential downside is -25.16%. Based on the data given earlier, Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is looking more favorable than Evercore Inc., analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Solar Senior Capital Ltd. and Evercore Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 22.35% and 93% respectively. Insiders held 11.81% of Solar Senior Capital Ltd. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 3.2% of Evercore Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Solar Senior Capital Ltd. -0.99% -2.65% 1.07% 2.48% -1.11% 11.97% Evercore Inc. -5.24% -9.22% -5.39% 1.14% -20.74% 18.85%

For the past year Solar Senior Capital Ltd.’s stock price has smaller growth than Evercore Inc.

Summary

Evercore Inc. beats Solar Senior Capital Ltd. on 8 of the 12 factors.

Evercore Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Banking and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides advisory services on mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, leveraged buyouts, and similar corporate finance matters; capital markets advice relating to debt and equity securities; and services related to securities underwriting, private placement services, and commissions for agency-based equity trading services and equity research. This segment also raises funds for financial sponsors; and provides restructuring advice to companies in financial transition, as well as to creditors, shareholders, and potential acquirers. The Investment Management segment manages financial assets for institutional investors; provides independent fiduciary services to corporate employee benefit plans, as well as wealth management services for high net-worth individuals; and manages private equity funds. The company was formerly known as Evercore Partners Inc. and changed its name to Evercore Inc. in August 2017. Evercore Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in New York City, New York.