Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (SUNS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Black Knight Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

As Asset Management businesses, Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS) and Black Knight Inc. (NYSE:BKI), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solar Senior Capital Ltd. 17 2.52 N/A 0.98 17.15 Black Knight Inc. 62 2.58 140.58M 1.12 56.74

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Solar Senior Capital Ltd. and Black Knight Inc. Black Knight Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Solar Senior Capital Ltd. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Solar Senior Capital Ltd. and Black Knight Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solar Senior Capital Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Black Knight Inc. 226,413,271.06% 9.4% 4.4%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Solar Senior Capital Ltd. and Black Knight Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 22.35% and 90.2% respectively. 11.81% are Solar Senior Capital Ltd.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 4% of Black Knight Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Solar Senior Capital Ltd. 0.18% 3.84% -2.56% 2.51% 0.36% 10.91% Black Knight Inc. 1.44% 4.39% 16.12% 30.02% 21.65% 40.52%

For the past year Solar Senior Capital Ltd. has weaker performance than Black Knight Inc.

Summary

On 13 of the 12 factors Black Knight Inc. beats Solar Senior Capital Ltd.

Black Knight, Inc. provides software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions, including LoanSphere mortgage servicing platform, a software as a service application that automates loan servicing to the secondary mortgage market and investor reporting; and LoanSphere Bankruptcy and LoanSphere Foreclosure solutions, which are Web-based workflow information systems for managing and automating a range of workflow processes involving non-performing loans. It also provides LoanSphere Invoicing to organize images of paper documents within a particular file, capture information from imaged documents, manage invoices, and offer various users access to data needed for monitoring and process management. In addition, this segment provides LoanSphere Empower, which supports retail and wholesale loan originations; LoanSphere LendingSpace that supports correspondent loan originations; LoanSphere Exchange, a platform, which offers interconnected network of originators, agents, settlement services providers, and investors; Insight suite of solutions designed to help lenders meet loan quality and disclosure requirements; and eLending platform, which hosts a range of on-demand services that provide electronic document delivery, signature, closings, and post-close services accessible to lenders. The Data and Analytics segment offers services consisting of property, mortgage performance data, and multiple listing service; mortgage and real estate analytics; and enterprise business intelligence. The company was formerly known as Black Knight Financial Services, Inc. and changed its name to Black Knight, Inc. in October 2017. Black Knight, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.