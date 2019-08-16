Solar Senior Capital Ltd (SUNS) to pay $0.12 on Aug 30, 2019; Ing International High Dividend Equity Income Fund (IID)’s Sentiment Is 0.42

Ing International High Dividend Equity Income Fund (IID) investors sentiment decreased to 0.42 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -3.33, from 3.75 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 5 investment professionals started new and increased equity positions, while 12 sold and trimmed equity positions in Ing International High Dividend Equity Income Fund. The investment professionals in our database reported: 215,911 shares, down from 1.06 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Ing International High Dividend Equity Income Fund in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 4 Increased: 3 New Position: 2.

Solar Senior Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:SUNS) is expected to pay $0.12 on Aug 30, 2019. (NASDAQ:SUNS) shareholders before Aug 21, 2019 will receive the $0.12 dividend. Solar Senior Capital Ltd's current price of $17.16 translates into 0.68% yield. Solar Senior Capital Ltd's dividend has Aug 22, 2019 as record date. Aug 5, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $17.16. About 43,140 shares traded or 31.90% up from the average. Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS) has risen 0.36% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.36% the S&P500.

Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The company has market cap of $46.16 million. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC, Voya Investment Management Co. It currently has negative earnings. LLC, and NNIP Advisors B.V.

Aviance Capital Partners Llc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund for 10,300 shares. Park Avenue Securities Llc owns 43,028 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bank Of America Corp De has 0% invested in the company for 5,390 shares. The New York-based Citigroup Inc has invested 0% in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc, a Illinois-based fund reported 43,071 shares.

The stock increased 0.74% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $5.48. About 38,594 shares traded or 14.23% up from the average. Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund (IID) has 0.00% since August 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering Solar Senior Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:SUNS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Solar Senior Capital Ltd has $18.5 highest and $18 lowest target. $18.25’s average target is 6.35% above currents $17.16 stock price. Solar Senior Capital Ltd had 4 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer on Friday, February 22 with “Buy”. Maxim Group maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, February 22 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 5 investors sold Solar Senior Capital Ltd. shares while 11 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 2.65 million shares or 10.34% less from 2.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Confluence Investment Mngmt Lc, a Missouri-based fund reported 67,877 shares. Nordea Investment Mgmt holds 15 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Company holds 145,331 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Corporation holds 1 shares. Mackenzie Financial has invested 0% in Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS). Great West Life Assurance Can reported 4,437 shares. Rmb Capital Management Limited Liability Com invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS). Advisors Asset Incorporated, a Colorado-based fund reported 238,739 shares. Tower Rech Cap Llc (Trc) has 0% invested in Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS). Menlo Advisors Ltd Llc has invested 0.19% in Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS). Botty Investors Limited Co, Illinois-based fund reported 1,600 shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada owns 17,758 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Liability Corp invested in 0% or 35 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership reported 2,441 shares. Blackrock holds 0% or 69,427 shares.

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development firm specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The company has market cap of $275.31 million. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It has a 17.55 P/E ratio. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans.