Solar Senior Capital Ltd (SUNS) to pay $0.12 on Aug 1, 2019; OMRON CORPORATION ORDINARY SHARES JAPAN (OMRNF) Shorts Up By 22.84%

OMRON CORPORATION ORDINARY SHARES JAPAN (OTCMKTS:OMRNF) had an increase of 22.84% in short interest. OMRNF’s SI was 1.15M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 22.84% from 935,200 shares previously. With 800 avg volume, 1436 days are for OMRON CORPORATION ORDINARY SHARES JAPAN (OTCMKTS:OMRNF)’s short sellers to cover OMRNF’s short positions. It closed at $47 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 17, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Solar Senior Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:SUNS) is expected to pay $0.12 on Aug 1, 2019. (NASDAQ:SUNS) shareholders before Jul 24, 2019 will receive the $0.12 dividend. Solar Senior Capital Ltd’s current price of $16.44 translates into 0.71% yield. Solar Senior Capital Ltd’s dividend has Jul 25, 2019 as record date. Jul 2, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $16.44. About 23,365 shares traded. Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS) has declined 1.11% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.54% the S&P500. Some Historical SUNS News: 25/05/2018 – INDIA’S SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD SUN.NS – MARCH QTR CONSOL NET PROFIT 13.09 BLN RUPEES VS PROFIT OF 12.24 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 22/05/2018 – SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD SUN.NS – U.S.FDA APPROVAL OF YONSA; 07/05/2018 – SOLAR SENIOR CAPITAL LTD QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $0.35; 25/05/2018 – SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD SUN.NS – MARCH QTR CONSOL TOTAL REVENUE FROM OPS 69.77 BLN RUPEES VS 71.37 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 14/05/2018 – PERRIGO COMPANY PLC – LITIGATIONS REGARDING PARAGRAPH IV ABBREVIATED NDA FOR HALOBETASOL PROPIONATE LOTION, 0.05%; 22/05/2018 – SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD SUN.NS – ONE OF CO’S WHOLLY OWNED UNITS GOT APPROVAL FOR YONSA; 21/03/2018 SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – CO GETS U.S. FDA APPROVAL OF ILUMYA (TILDRAKIZUMAB-ASMN) FOR TREATMENT OF MODERATE-TO-SEVERE PLAQUE PSORIASIS; 22/05/2018 – SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES – CHURCHILL PHARMACEUTICALS, ELIGIBLE TO GET UPFRONT AND SALES-LINKED MILESTONE PAYMENT AND ROYALTIES ON SALES FROM CO; 08/05/2018 – Solar Senior Capital Still Needs Fee Waiver; 16/04/2018 – SUNTRUST HOME DEVELOPERS INC SUN.PS – FY NET PROFIT 61.7 MLN PESOS VS 47.5 MLN PESOS

Among 2 analysts covering Solar Senior Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:SUNS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Solar Senior Capital Ltd had 4 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Maxim Group on Friday, February 22. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, February 22 report.

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development firm specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The company has market cap of $263.76 million. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It has a 16.81 P/E ratio. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 5 investors sold Solar Senior Capital Ltd. shares while 11 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 2.65 million shares or 10.34% less from 2.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase reported 798,823 shares. Tcw holds 12,600 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS). Menlo Ltd Co owns 15,925 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 123,148 shares stake. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada owns 17,758 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership reported 2,441 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems holds 0% or 16,400 shares. National Bank Of America De invested in 0% or 3,026 shares. Blair William Il owns 50,864 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Fmr Ltd reported 0% stake. B Riley Wealth Inc holds 0.83% or 277,503 shares in its portfolio. Nordea Investment invested in 0% or 15 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Co reported 145,331 shares. Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.08% or 6,300 shares.

OMRON Corporation manufactures and sells sensing and control products worldwide. The company has market cap of $10.17 billion. The firm operates through Industrial Automation Business; Electronic and Mechanical Components Business; Automotive Electronic Components Business; Social Systems, Solutions, and Service Business; Healthcare Business; and Other Business divisions. It has a 18.41 P/E ratio. The Industrial Automation Business segment offers control equipment for factory automation, including vision and fiber sensors; temperature, programmable, motion, and safety controllers; inverters; servomotors and servo drivers; and switches, safety light curtains, and parallel robots.