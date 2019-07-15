Solar Senior Capital Ltd (SUNS) to pay $0.12 on Aug 1, 2019; Core Laboratories LP (CLB)’s Sentiment Is 1.06

Core Laboratories LP (CLB) investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.35, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 119 funds started new and increased holdings, while 112 sold and reduced their equity positions in Core Laboratories LP. The funds in our database now have: 44.10 million shares, down from 47.68 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Core Laboratories LP in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 25 Reduced: 87 Increased: 88 New Position: 31.

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development firm specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The company has market cap of $262.96 million. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It has a 16.76 P/E ratio. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans.

Among 2 analysts covering Solar Senior Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:SUNS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Solar Senior Capital Ltd has $18.5 highest and $18 lowest target. $18.25's average target is 11.35% above currents $16.39 stock price.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 5 investors sold Solar Senior Capital Ltd. shares while 11 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 2.65 million shares or 10.34% less from 2.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Pcl holds 0% or 35 shares. Confluence Inv Mngmt Ltd Co stated it has 67,877 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Fmr Limited Liability Com has 0% invested in Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS). Tcw owns 12,600 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Axa holds 0% or 14,100 shares in its portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement Systems invested in 0% or 16,400 shares. Allsquare Wealth Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS). Blair William And Company Il accumulated 50,864 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reported 17,758 shares stake. Great West Life Assurance Communication Can, a Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 4,437 shares. Moreover, Blackrock Inc has 0% invested in Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS) for 69,427 shares. B Riley Wealth owns 277,503 shares. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can reported 1,412 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And owns 0% invested in Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS) for 798,823 shares. Advsr Asset has invested 0.07% in Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS).

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the gas and oil industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.41 billion. It operates through three divisions: Reservoir Description, Production Enhancement, and Reservoir Management. It has a 25.1 P/E ratio. The Reservoir Description segment comprises the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples.

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc holds 3.06% of its portfolio in Core Laboratories N.V. for 391,957 shares. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc Ca owns 263,081 shares or 1.51% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Earnest Partners Llc has 1.27% invested in the company for 1.93 million shares. The Missouri-based Shelter Ins Retirement Plan has invested 0.77% in the stock. Shelter Mutual Insurance Co, a Missouri-based fund reported 33,700 shares.

Analysts await Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.46 EPS, down 22.03% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.59 per share. CLB’s profit will be $20.40 million for 29.55 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual EPS reported by Core Laboratories N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.55% EPS growth.

