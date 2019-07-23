Solar Senior Capital Ltd (SUNS) to pay $0.12 on Aug 1, 2019; Columbia Asset Management Cut Erie Indemnity Co Cl A (ERIE) Position

Columbia Asset Management decreased Erie Indemnity Co Cl A (ERIE) stake by 4.35% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Columbia Asset Management sold 2,719 shares as Erie Indemnity Co Cl A (ERIE)’s stock rose 23.13%. The Columbia Asset Management holds 59,797 shares with $10.68M value, down from 62,516 last quarter. Erie Indemnity Co Cl A now has $13.82B valuation. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $264.25. About 124,237 shares traded. Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) has risen 78.80% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 74.37% the S&P500. Some Historical ERIE News: 03/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Erie Indemnity, Merit Medical, Destination Maternity, Perry Ellis International, Tower Interna; 27/04/2018 – Erie Insurance Earns Highest Ranking in J.D. Power Insurance Shopping Study; 25/04/2018 – Can in-car conversations actually make driving safer?; 26/04/2018 – Erie Indemnity 1Q Rev $572.2M; 11/05/2018 – Erie Insurance names Carlin to leadership role; 26/03/2018 Seven Things to Know Before Signing a Lease; 26/04/2018 – Erie Indemnity 1Q Net $65.8M; 26/04/2018 – Erie Indemnity 1Q EPS $1.26; 03/04/2018 – Erie Insurance releases police data showing daydreaming #1 on top 10 list of fatal distracted driving behaviors; 18/05/2018 – Erie Insurance names Palczer to claims vice president role

Solar Senior Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:SUNS) is expected to pay $0.12 on Aug 1, 2019. (NASDAQ:SUNS) shareholders before Jul 24, 2019 will receive the $0.12 dividend. Solar Senior Capital Ltd’s current price of $16.42 translates into 0.72% yield. Solar Senior Capital Ltd’s dividend has Jul 25, 2019 as record date. Jul 2, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $16.42. About 20,949 shares traded. Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS) has declined 1.11% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.54% the S&P500. Some Historical SUNS News: 25/05/2018 – INDIA’S SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD SUN.NS – MARCH QTR CONSOL NET PROFIT 13.09 BLN RUPEES VS PROFIT OF 12.24 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 21/03/2018 – Sun Pharma Announces U.S. FDA Approval of ILUMYA™ (tildrakizumab-asmn) for the Treatment of Moderate-to-Severe Plaque Psoriasis; 23/05/2018 – Sun Pharma Announces USFDA Approval of YONSA® (abiraterone acetate) To Treat Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer In Combination With Methylprednisolone; 16/04/2018 – SUNTRUST HOME DEVELOPERS INC SUN.PS – FY NET PROFIT 61.7 MLN PESOS VS 47.5 MLN PESOS; 07/05/2018 – Solar Senior Capital Net Asset Value Was $16.84/Share at March 31; 14/05/2018 – PERRIGO COMPANY PLC – SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES & MICAL PHARMACEUTICALS INITIATED PATENT LITIGATIONS ON MAY 9 & 10, 2018; 22/05/2018 – SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD SUN.NS – U.S.FDA APPROVAL OF YONSA; 25/05/2018 – SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD SUN.NS – RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 2 RUPEES PER SHARE; 03/04/2018 – Solar Senior Capital Ltd. Announces Monthly Distribution of $0.1175 Per Share for April 2018; 18/04/2018 – SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD SUN.NS SAYS POST SHARE PURCHASE,CO’S TOTAL HOLDING IN RANBAXY MALAYSIA WIL INCREASE FROM 90.74 PCT TO 95.67 PCT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.85 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 5 investors sold ERIE shares while 41 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 14.68 million shares or 1.26% more from 14.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connor Clark And Lunn Mngmt Limited stated it has 4,400 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh stated it has 1,650 shares. Earnest Prtn Ltd Llc reported 2 shares. Huntington Bancorporation owns 4,210 shares. Columbia Asset Mngmt reported 2.85% in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE). Mufg Americas Corp owns 300 shares. Stifel Fin has 0% invested in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE). Advisory Network Ltd owns 52 shares. Kepos Cap LP reported 2,836 shares stake. Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase has 0% invested in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE). Bogle Investment Management Lp De has 0.58% invested in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has 4,604 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Aperio Group Limited Liability Corp reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE). Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 9,900 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Moreover, Hbk Sorce Advisory has 0.31% invested in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) for 17,216 shares.

Analysts await Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.64 earnings per share, up 7.89% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.52 per share. ERIE’s profit will be $85.76 million for 40.28 P/E if the $1.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.44 actual earnings per share reported by Erie Indemnity Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.89% EPS growth.

Since March 25, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $185,038 activity. Vorsheck Elizabeth A bought 686 shares worth $165,024. $20,014 worth of Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) was bought by Hudson Brian Arden Sr..

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 5 investors sold Solar Senior Capital Ltd. shares while 11 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 2.65 million shares or 10.34% less from 2.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley has 24,982 shares. Blackrock Incorporated reported 0% in Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS). Wells Fargo Mn invested in 0% or 11,665 shares. West Family Invs Inc invested in 495,609 shares or 2.13% of the stock. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability has 145,331 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Blair William And Il holds 0.01% in Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS) or 50,864 shares. Menlo Advsr Limited has 0.19% invested in Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS) for 15,925 shares. Botty Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.01% stake. The Missouri-based Confluence Invest Mgmt Ltd Com has invested 0.02% in Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS). 3,026 are held by Retail Bank Of America Corp De. Tower Rech Capital Ltd Liability Corporation (Trc) holds 0% or 451 shares. 6,300 are held by Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Com. Jpmorgan Chase has invested 0% of its portfolio in Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS). Tcw Group Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS). Great West Life Assurance Company Can reported 4,437 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development firm specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The company has market cap of $264.24 million. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It has a 16.79 P/E ratio. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans.

Among 2 analysts covering Solar Senior Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:SUNS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Solar Senior Capital Ltd has $18.5 highest and $18 lowest target. $18.25’s average target is 11.14% above currents $16.42 stock price. Solar Senior Capital Ltd had 4 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS) earned “Buy” rating by Maxim Group on Friday, February 22. The stock has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Friday, February 22.